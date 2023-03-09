Meet 2 Game-Changing Organizations That Are Revolutionizing Healthcare

Share

Here’s why these nonprofits deserve a round of applause.

In a world where healthcare costs continue to rise and access to quality care remains a challenge for many, two nonprofits are stepping up to make a difference. By ensuring schoolchildren can fill their lunch trays with nutritious options, providing a safe space for veterans struggling with substance abuse, and equipping seniors with technology to combat social isolation, both FoodCorps and Volunteers of America are two remarkable organizations paving the way for a brighter, more connected future.

In addition, thanks to the generous support from our friends at the Humana Foundation, the two nonprofits will continue transforming the lives of children, veterans and seniors across the country. With a $2.5 million donation from Humana’s philanthropic arm, FoodCorps will expand its nutrition education program and further empower students to make healthier choices, while Volunteers of America will receive $3.8 million to pioneer solutions for mental health, trauma, social isolation, suicide, and substance abuse for vets and seniors.

These contributions are a testament to the Humana Foundation’s 41-year legacy of supporting vulnerable groups (populations) across the country.

“At Humana, we put health first, and our goal is for people to achieve their strongest potential,” says Tiffany Benjamin, CEO, the Humana Foundation. “How can we (ensure) everyone has an opportunity to live their healthiest lives? That’s why our focus is addressing food security and nutrition and creating healthy emotional connections for seniors and people who have been through real trauma.”

Below, discover how these nonprofits are changing the game in healthcare, one community at a time — and learn how you can get involved.

Getty Images

Food insecurity is a daily reality many Americans face: One out of eight children in the U.S. is living with hunger, and 10 percent of households were food insecure at some point during 2021. That’s why the mission behind the nonprofit FoodCorps, which was founded in 2010, is to ensure every child not only has access to healthy foods but can experience the benefits of eating a nutrient-rich diet. By 2030, their (FoodCorps) goal is to ensure every child has access to nutrition education in school and they currently serve over 250 communities around the country.

“There are many intersection points that you can use to reach families, but schools are a central force in kids’ lives,” says Benjamin. “They’re a perfect place to center nutrition education.”

Teaching students how to cook healthy dishes at home is also central to FoodCorps’ philosophy.

“The organization isn’t saying you have to eat this fruit that nobody in your family has ever heard of, and that you can’t afford,” says Benjamin. “Instead, FoodCorps’ programs are about teaching affordable recipes that fit into your lifestyle- whether you’re Latino, African American, or Asian, there are foods connected to every community.

That’s why FoodCorps offers nutrition info that fits into students’ realities. “It’s important when you’re teaching kids about nutrition — or teaching anyone about health — that you’re being respectful of their culture and identity.”

To help support FoodCorps, click here.

Getty Images

For more than 127 years, Volunteers of America (VOA) has helped people across the U.S. reach their full potential. The nonprofit’s vision is to create “a world where all people in our communities live with social, emotional, and physical well-being, spiritual fulfillment, justice, and hope.” A lofty goal, but one they’ve been working on for a century-plus, with truly useful solutions.

At the start of the pandemic, there was an increased need to help those battling substance abuse issues. “VOA has a center where moms and their kids can live together as they work through substance abuse recovery,” says Benjamin. “It’s really powerful to see how hard those moms are working to do the best they can for their kids.”

VOA also made extra efforts during the early part of the pandemic to ensure that seniors had access to resources, like nutritious food and mental health counseling, explains Benjamin. That’s why Humana initially donated $5 million to VOA in 2020 to help the nonprofit scale up its efforts during such a stressful time.

This year’s support from the Humana Foundation will go toward additional substance abuse programs and will help veterans rebuild their lives in Florida, Texas, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

“You can see the statistics are substantially worse for veterans around issues like mental health, trauma, loneliness, social isolation, substance abuse, and suicide prevention,” says Benjamin. “There’s a high need, and that’s a population that has sacrificed for our country, so we thought it was really important for us to address these thorny problems that sometimes come with service.”

The continued partnership between VOA and Humana will also help the nonprofit innovate ideas around keeping seniors connected through technology. “We’re looking into building senior living spaces that have highly integrated technology and built-in tools that make people feel less isolated,” says Benjamin.

To help support Volunteers of America, click here.

The goal of the Humana Foundation’s partnerships is to support people on the ground who are making a significant impact on people’s lives – all through the lens of health and wellness.

“What I’m most inspired by is being able to support the energy that’s already in these communities,” says Benjamin. “Our goal has been, and will continue to be, about fueling innovation around scalable solutions that address health equity issues.”