There’s a New COVID Variant — But Will the Updated Vaccines Cover It?

The latest round of boosters is expected to drop this fall.

Just when you thought you’d seen the last of Covid-19, there’s a new dominant strain sweeping the globe. According to the latest report from Centers for Disease Control, the EG.5 variant — which has also been nicknamed “Eris” — is causing about 17 percent of coronavirus cases in the U.S. alone. It’s also behind upticks in China, South Korea, Japan, and Canada, among other countries.

While there’s no specific vaccine targeting this subvariant yet, there are three new boosters on the way to offer better protection against severe disease. But first, these shots will need to be vetted by both the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.

“While we cannot comment directly on timing, the FDA anticipates taking timely action to authorize or approve updated Covid-19 vaccines in order to make vaccines available this fall that meet our expectations for safety, effectiveness, and quality,” an FDA spokesperson said in a statement.

As we await the latest round of vaccines, here’s what you should know about the variant and the vaccines that can protect you from catching it.

How is EG.5 different from previous Covid strains?

EG.5 now accounts for the biggest portion of Covid-19 infections in the country compared to any other variant, according to the CDC. The subvariant also isn’t exactly new — it’s an offshoot of the XBB recombinant strain of the Omicron family.

But that doesn’t mean health officials aren’t keeping tabs on it. On Aug. 9, the World Health Organization classified EG.5 as a “variant of interest.” While it’s more transmissible than other strains, the good news is it doesn’t seem any more deadly than past ones.

“We don’t detect a change in the severity of EG.5 compared to other sublineages of Omicron that have been in circulation since late 2021,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, told Reuters.

While there’s no clinical data out yet on the specific symptoms, they also appear similar to previous strains. These include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and muscle or body aches. Some people might also experience fever or nausea and vomiting.

Will the new Covid booster shot protect you against EG.5?

The updated Covid boosters were designed to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant instead of EG.5 because that was the dominant strain at the time. They’re also formulated with a single component to combat the latest strain in hopes of ultimately broadening immunity, marking a break from the last batch of “bivalent” vaccines, which protect against two virus strains.

But experts believe that the shots will at least offer some protection against EG.5 because it’s similar to other XBB subvariants. “They have nearly identical spike proteins, and that’s the basis of the vaccines,” virologist Andrew Pekosz told NBC. “So when the Covid boosters get available this fall, they should be a really nice match for this variant.”

Wondering if you should get it? Well, the CDC hasn’t issued a general recommendation specifying for all people to get the updated boosters, though they’re expected to be available to all adults and kids. But some experts think it’s a good idea to err on the side of caution, especially for those who are over the age of 60 or have weakened immune systems. “It’s been a while since we had the bivalent boosters last year, and the variant XBB.1.5 and EG.5 are pretty different from what was in the last booster vaccine,” Pekosz said.

When will the updated Covid vaccines be available?

All three vaccine makers — Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax — are expected to have the new Covid-19 boosters ready by late September. But since health officials still need to sign off on them, CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen estimates that they won’t likely be widely available until October.

This rollout is behind schedule compared to last year, when the updated boosters were released in September. While it’s unclear what’s causing this delay, some believe time is of the essence, given the risk of a whole new crop of variants that could be even more infectious, so you might want to stay on top of your Covid vaccines.