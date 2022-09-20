Why Anxiety Screening Could Soon Become Part Of Your Routine Checkup

Share

A top group of medical experts has recommended that most adults get screened for anxiety. We’ve got more details on this groundbreaking guidance and how it may change your next checkup.

What’s being recommended?

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued draft recommendations that adults under age 65 get screened for anxiety. (The proposal is open for public comment through Oct. 17, and will then be considered for final approval.) The guidance is intended to help primary care clinicians catch anxiety early, to get patients the help they need.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 31 percent of American adults have experienced an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives, but too often it goes undetected. One study found that most people wait years before initiating treatment, even though therapy, drugs, or a combination of the two has been shown to significantly improve anxiety symptoms.

The stress and uncertainty of the pandemic also fueled a 25 percent increase in anxiety and depression in the first year that Covid-19 started spreading globally, the World Health Organization warned earlier this year.

How does screening work?

Mental health screening commonly occurs at routine checkups. Patients are asked to fill out questionnaires designed to identify those at risk, who might not appear to be struggling with anxiety. One test is called the General Anxiety Disorder-7, which asks patients to rate how often they’re “Feeling nervous, anxious, or on edge,” or how commonly they feel “afraid as if something awful might happen” on a scale ranging from “not at all” to “nearly every day.”

Going over the results can help patients open up with their doctors, who can then connect them with a mental health professional.

Why are people 65 and older being excluded?

The task force concluded that the screening tools typically used to identify an anxiety disorder weren’t sensitive enough to work on older adults. That’s because many of the common symptoms of anxiety — like trouble sleeping, pain, and fatigue — are also common complaints of aging.

“You could be flagging a lot of older adults for having an anxiety disorder when they don’t,” Dr. Lori Pbert, a task force member and UMass Chan Medical School professor, told the Wall Street Journal.

The task force in April, however, recommended that children ages 8 to 18 be screened for anxiety.

How is it being received?

Some healthcare workers have questioned how effective anxiety screenings would really be. There’s already a shortage of mental health professionals. Plus, adding another test to an already long list of tasks could push primary care physicians — many of whom are dealing with pandemic burnout — to the brink.

“If primary care providers are asked to screen for one more thing, we are going to break without more resources,” an unnamed nurse practitioner in Northern California told the Washington Post.

There’s also a concern that widespread screening could yield false positives — after all, who isn’t anxious after 2020? — which is partly why a committee in the U.K. didn’t recommend depression screening in 2020, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Others say it’s progress in tackling America’s mental health problem. “This is a really important step forward,” Arthur C. Evans, chief executive at the American Psychological Association, told the Wall Street Journal. “Screening for mental health conditions is critical to our ability to help people at the earliest possible moment.”