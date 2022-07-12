There Are 16 Personality Types in the World — Which One Are You?

Share

Are you an Advocate, an Entertainer, or an Adventurer?

No one’s entire identity can fit into a single box. Humans are complicated and are so heavily impacted by the environment around them — which is why some personality tests are totally bogus. However, there is one specific personality test that has stood the test of time, and that actively works to incorporate variables like how someone interacts in different scenarios. It’s called the Myers-Briggs test, and if you haven’t taken it yet, you might want to after reading this.

What is the MBTI?

The Myers-Briggs Personality Type Indicator (MBTI) was created by Katharine Briggs and her daughter Isabel Myers in the mid-20th century. The two women wanted to create a set of personality types that create space for all the different ways that people engage with the world around them. Today, the Myers-Briggs formula remains the most popular type of personality test in the world — and for good reason.

How does the Myers-Briggs 16 Personalities Test work?

Once you take the test, you’ll see what your personality archetype is, based on four different categories: Extraversion (E) or Introversion (I), Sensing (S) or Intuition (N), Thinking (T) or Feeling (F), and Judging (J) or Perceiving (P). Since there are four different categories with two options for each category, there are 16 total personality types available.

If you want to take this test, you’ll quickly see how many versions of it are available online. For the most comprehensive results, you can pay for the official online version of the test, however, there are a few trusted free versions online, like this one.

What are the Myers-Briggs 16 personality types and what do they mean?

Here’s a quick breakdown of what each personality type means in the Myers-Briggs universe.

The Analyst Personality Types

INTJ Meaning: The Architect

The Architect is a thoughtful, intuitive thinker who likes to work on their own. They tend to focus on ideas over people, and love to come to decisive conclusions about those ideas. Also known as “the Scientist,” or other similar descriptors.

INTP Meaning: The Logician

The Logician is introverted like the Architect, but a bit more emotionally detached. They love to learn about the world around them, and are focused on the big picture rather than obsessing over petty details.

ENTJ Meaning: The Commander

Of the Analyst group, the Commander is the most charismatic. They harness all of the intellectual and strategic weight of the Analyst group but benefit from an extroverted personality, which allows them to connect more frequently and easily with the needs of others.

ENTP Meaning: The Debater

The other extroverted personality type in the Analyst group, the Debater is able to translate their quick wit and intellect into conversational skill. They’re excellent at interpreting the world around them, and at interpreting their own emotions and communicating them efficiently.

The Diplomat Personality Types

INFJ Meaning: The Advocate

Quiet and idealistic, the Advocate prioritizes peacemaking and community strength over their own personal needs. They are skilled at caring for others and use their gentle demeanors to bring groups of people together in the name of the greater good.

INFP Meaning: The Mediator

The Mediators are the kings and queens of empathy and compassion. They see the good in all creatures, big and small, and are known for being creative and interested in making the world a better place.

ENFJ Meaning: The Protagonist

The Protagonist is so kind and charismatic that it’s easy to imagine them at the center of any story. They’re opinionated and not afraid to speak out, and tend to focus on the people in their lives rather than big ideas or issues.

ENFP Meaning: The Campaigner

The Campaigner is the kind of positive, extroverted person who succeeds in group settings. Their creative enthusiasm makes them a joy to work with professionally, not to mention an asset for family dynamics.

The Sentinel Personality Types

ISTJ Meaning: The Logistician

Practical and clear-minded, the Logistician focuses on the facts of any situation they involve themselves in. They’re reliable, with a laser-focused mathematical mind.

ISFJ Meaning: The Defender

The Defender, also known as the Protector, desires to serve and (you guessed it) defend others. They are warm, empathetic, and sensitive to the needs of those around them.

ESTJ Meaning: The Executive

The Executive is a great person to have in a moment of crisis because they can take control of any situation. They’re calm, effective communicators who love bringing people together, and who thrive in positions of leadership.

ESFJ Meaning: The Consul

The Consul, also known as “the Caregiver,” is a social butterfly. They can’t stay away from a person in need, and are highly attuned to the wants and needs of the people in their lives.

The Explorer Personality Types

ISTP Meaning: The Virtuoso

The Virtuoso is a self-motivated person who has no trouble chasing their own ideals, even if it means going the path alone. They are extremely artistic in their endeavors, and have an extremely entrepreneurial mindset.

ISFP Meaning: The Adventurer

The Adventurer, often called “The Artist,” thrives in uncertain environments, and loves to take the road less traveled. They prioritize action over consideration, and prefer to follow through on their impulses rather than letting their lives pass them by.

ESTP Meaning: The Entrepreneur

The Entrepreneur is a people person with a knack for combining creativity with a sharp eye for opportunity. Also known as “the Persuader,” the Entrepreneur is highly skilled at convincing others and loves a fast-paced environment.

ESFP Meaning: The Entertainer

The Entertainer is spontaneous, friendly, and outgoing. They love to host get-togethers and find the most joy in their personal relationships.