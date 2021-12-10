Share

…according to therapists

If you’re considering therapy, finding the right therapist can often be harder than it looks, especially amid a mental health crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy has issued a dire warning, saying the pandemic has worsened mental health among young people. “Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real, and they are widespread,” he said. “But most importantly, they are treatable, and often preventable.”

But this isn’t even a generational or American problem, symptoms of anxiety and depression have doubled during the pandemic around the world, according to Murthy’s 53-page report.

That’s why we put together some key ways to empower those looking for help, whether it’s for trauma, loss, or a relationship issue. To advise us, we turned to licensed clinical psychologists Marla Deibler, PsyD, ABPP., and Lisa Hayen, PsyD, so check out their advice on how to find a therapist — the right therapist.

How to Find a Therapist That’s Right for You

Do your research

A good place to start is just asking someone you trust, such as a family member or close friend who may know of a mental health professional. If that leads to a dead-end, then try reliable online databases.

In fact, a number of mental health organizations maintain up-to-date, searchable databases of licensed therapists. The most widely used ones include the American Psychological Association (APA), and the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists. Dr. Deibler told us that she receives much of her referrals from the magazine, Psychology Today, which has a handy resource as well.

“People should be informed consumers, so I think it’s really important to do a little bit of research so that you’re going into these appointments — whether it’s an appointment with one person or you have scheduled a couple — and see what you think of them and what their approach will be,” Dr. Diebler tells us.

Consider your options

An in-network provider will typically be the most affordable option for those with health insurance, but if you can’t find someone, check if your plan has out-of-network benefits to help broaden your choices. It might also be worth asking whether your employer offers certain benefits, like a flexible spending or a health savings account, which allow you to use pretax money for certain medical expenses.

For those who are unemployed and don’t have insurance, search for providers who offer low- or no-cost options. In this case, online therapy services may be worth exploring since they may reduce out-of-pocket costs, and can help you find more options than what your local area might offer.

“If you live in a rural area or you live in a state where you feel like there aren’t a lot of mental health resources, you might actually have much more access than you think,” Dr. Hayden says.

Check credentials

While both experts agree that online therapy platforms like BetterHelp and Sondermind are helpful, they believe that these support networks don’t typically offer the highest qualified practitioners. Dr. Diebler explains that most of the practitioners on these websites are professional counselors, meaning that they don’t have the same training as a psychologist or a psychiatrist.

After all, there are some differences in the mental health field, so it’s helpful to know how all these types of practitioners differ to figure out exactly who it is you want to see.

So how do you know what level of care you need? While clinical social workers or counselors can be tremendously helpful when it comes to working through family and relationship issues, both experts agree that a higher level of care if needed for those noticing an actual disorder such as obsessive-compulsive disorder or depression. In other words, if your mental health is impacting your day-to-day functioning, then they recommend opting to look beyond online therapy platforms, though Dr. Hayden acknowledges that this isn’t always easy to detect, even with yourself.

“A lot of people don’t know they have depression, they know they feel bad, but people don’t generally call and say, ‘I’ve got depression,’” Dr. Hayden tells us. “Now, with anxiety, they can definitely put their finger on it, so I think that part is hard.”

Treat the initial stages like a job interview

If you found a therapist that is within your insurance network and they seem to check all of your boxes, then schedule an appointment and have an initial consultation. In that session, Dr. Diebler says you should expect to set some goals and hear what the treatment plan is like.

“When looking for a therapist, you want to keep in mind whether or not you feel comfortable with that person and whether you think you can work in that way with the person,” she says. “It should be a collaborative relationship.”

By the third session, Dr. Hayden says you should be able to gauge whether this person is the right fit for you and if they’re not, then don’t be afraid to look somewhere else. “I have a hard time breaking up with my hairdresser, so I understand how hard that could be for people,” she tells us.

Give it time and be patient

Given that we’re in the midst of a very stressful and unprecedented pandemic, it can be hard to find the right therapist or even a therapist at all. Dr. Hayden says she’s completely booked and won’t be able to accept patients until the new year, but she’s not alone in seeing this dramatic rise in demand. According to an American Psychological Association poll of nearly 1,800 psychologists, nearly 30 percent said they were seeing more patients overall.

But she’s hopeful that, with the expansion of telehealth, she will be able to continue to meet this ever-increasing need. “We have just seen a tremendous increase in people seeking services and we have to continue to be creative to meet the need.”

The information provided on this site isn’t intended as medical advice, and shouldn’t replace professional medical treatment. Consult your doctor with any serious health concerns.