Mental Health July 25, 2022

The “Low Serotonin” Theory Of Depression Just Got Debunked — Here’s What That Means

By Holly Thomas

Worried young woman lying on bed at home.

The medical myth was so accepted that it may have led many psychiatrists to mislead their patients.

The vast majority — 85-90% — of the public, not to mention vast swathes of the medical community, believes low serotonin levels cause depression. A major new peer-reviewed study reported in Psychology Today has decisively debunked the theory.

“No evidence of a connection”

In “The Serotonin Theory of Depression: A Systematic Umbrella Review of the Evidence,” published in Molecular Psychiatry, University College London Psychiatry Professor Joanna Moncrieff and a team of top European researchers found “there is no evidence of a connection between reduced serotonin levels or activity and depression.”

The peer-reviewed umbrella study, one of the most trustworthy forms of evidence available, found that textbooks in wide use published as recently as 2020 have perpetuated the myth. The study found that “Research on serotonin receptors and the serotonin transporter, the protein targeted by most antidepressants, found weak and inconclusive evidence suggestive of higher levels of serotonin activity in people with depression.”

A more likely explanation

Widespread use of antidepressants — which have been falsely touted in language approved by the FDA to “restore the brain’s chemical balance” and “bring serotonin levels closer to normal” — is in fact the most likely cause of unusual serotonin levels in the population.

Rather than any relevant correlation with serotonin levels, stressful life events appear to be a strong predictor for depression. Per the review, “the more of these a person had experienced, the more likely they were to be depressed.”

Depression affects millions of adults in the United States. The 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health showed that 10.5% of females and 6.2% of males suffered a major depressive episode that year — an estimated total of 21 million adults. Those with mixed racial backgrounds had the highest instances of depression, at 15.9%.

A major ethical problem

The low serotonin theory was first suggested in 1965 by Harvard psychiatrist Joseph Schildkraut. Its poor evidentiary basis didn’t prevent it spreading widely — and being used by many psychiatrists and doctors as a convenient “shorthand” to explain tricky psychological issues to patients. Even though scientists over the years have pointed out the fact that there isn’t solid research to back the low serotonin theory, extensive marketing claims — and the idea that low serotonin could be an explanation for depression — pushed it into the mainstream.

The repetition of the theory by doctors to their patients, usually as a means of explaining why they were being prescribed antidepressants, throws up a significant ethical issue. While a simple “low serotonin” rationale may be comforting — and make it sound as though doctors know what they’re doing — it has meant that people taking antidepressants aren’t necessarily making an informed decision. 

Daniel Carlat, the editor of The Carlat Psychiatry Report, explained on National Public Radio (per Psychology Today): “Patients want to know something. And they want to know that we as physicians have some basic understanding of what we’re doing when we’re prescribing medications. They certainly don’t want to know that a psychiatrist essentially has no idea how these medications work.”

