Suddenly, working out is looking good!

If you’re looking to get a jumpstart on your New Year’s resolution to work out more or plan on bingeing both food and movies this holiday season, then you’re going to need some stylish athletic and athleisure wear…Enter lululemon. The popular apparel company is kicking off its Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials ahead of Thanksgiving. The Cyber 5 Days event commences Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. online…and we’ve already combed through this year’s markdowns.

Get your shopping carts ready because while lululemon tends to be more expensive than your average bra and bottoms, the retailer is offering discounts on an array of items, and now is the time to invest or stock up! From joggers and high-rise tight pants to men’s and women’s tops and hoodies, we’ve rounded up must-have pieces to add to your basket.

Sure, this time of year can be stressful, but when life gives you lemons, go on a lululemon shopping spree.

What to Buy From lululemon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Specials

This buttery smooth bra in black is available for under $40! While the intimate was designed for yoga, we can easily see ourselves sporting the straight-strap bra as we lounge on the couch with a glass of wine in hand.

OK, we won’t blame you if you want to stop scrolling now (but don’t, because the rest of these items are worth it!). Here’s the item you’ve been waiting to drop in price: the Wunder Under High Rise tight’s price is reduced for their Black Friday/Cyber Monday event. You can score them in black for the special — which is perfect because you can really wear these with everything (and you’ll want to). These are the silky smooth buttery soft leggings that started your lululemon obsession.

Stay warm and cozy in the brand’s black “All Yours Hoodie.” The cotton-blend fleece fabric design, which is available only online, features a kangaroo pocket so you can store your phone and keys while on the go!

Hit the streets (or couch) in lululemon’s “Beyond the Studio Jogger.” The black, sweat-wicking pants were designed with front hand pockets containing a hidden pocket and card sleeve, as well as a drawcord.

Keep your hair out of your face with lululemon’s knotted headband. The cute hair accessory comes in one size and a pretty lunar rock shade that will add a pop of color to your outfit.

Snag the “Align Tank Top” in the diamond dye graphite grey color during the markdown event! The soft and weightless-feeling top even has a built-in shelf bra to provide support and coverage.

A hoodie for half off? Yes, please! The pullover number in the spectral white opal silver drop shade was designed with room in the chest and the waist, giving it that oversized feel that’s all the rage these days. For those who love pockets, get excited because the French terry fabric hoodie has hidden media and coin pockets.

These black pants are one of our favorite finds since you can team them with practically anything from sport bras to tanks and hoodies. The high-rise bottoms, featuring a back drop-in pocket, are designed with Lycra fibre “for stretch and shape retention” (perfect for those post-holiday meals, right?).

Look pretty in pink wearing this yoga essential, which provides light support for C–E cups. The misty pink bra has double back crossover adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure. It provides just the right amount of support for mat exercise, with room to breathe in deeply.

These true navy trouser-inspired joggers, available only online, were made “for comfort during office hours and after hours.” Best of all, the pants are wrinkle-resistant and have front pockets with an interior card sleeve, in addition to back drop-in pockets. They’re also on sale in black.

Run and grab this sleek hoodie! The slim fit number in midnight shadow/tempest blue is described as the “ultimate gear for running and training,” and its “Silverescent technology, powered by X-STATIC, inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the fabric.” Read: you won’t stink after working out in this!

In need of a new bag for the gym or office? lululemon’s “Core Backpack 2.0″ (on sale in heather black) is water-repellent and offers plenty of storage. Or, if someone you know is getting a laptop for Christmas this year, then this backpack will make a great gift since it has enough room to fit a 16” laptop!

Well hello, adorable little toiletry kit! Get them a cute heathered black bag for their travel and workout essentials to match their new backpack. This hang-up kit opens fully so you can easily access your essential accessories.