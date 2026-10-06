My Mom Couldn’t Change My Cancer Diagnosis, So She Helped Me Carry It

When Lauren Houghton was 34, her life was moving forward in all the ways she had expected: She had recently purchased her first home, was building her career as a financial advisor, and was looking toward the future with excitement. But all that was instantly upended when Lauren learned she had breast cancer. Despite the fear that accompanied her diagnosis, Lauren knew she had someone uniquely equipped to walk with her every step of the way: her mother, Jamie, who had already faced breast cancer herself.

Jamie understood some of what Lauren was experiencing in a way few people could, and she stepped in to carry some of her daughter’s burden. She cooked meals, kept friends and family updated, tracked medications and symptoms, sat through the hard moments, and offered pep talks before difficult procedures — often reminding Lauren of a lesson from a favorite childhood book: You don’t have to feel strong to be brave. Jamie gave her daughter permission to be scared, exhausted, or angry without ever asking her to put on a brave face for anyone else.

Here, Lauren reflects on the countless ways her mother helped carry the weight of cancer with her — and how, during a time when so much felt uncertain, Jamie remained her safe place.

Mom,

You were there for me through some of the hardest days of my life. You stood beside me when I was scared, overwhelmed, exhausted, and unsure of what the future was going to look like. You never made me feel like I had to be strong for you. You let me be scared. You let me cry. You let me have the bad days. And somehow, even when I felt like I was falling apart, you made me feel safe.

I know this journey was hard for you, too. I know there were moments when you were scared and worried about me in ways you probably didn’t always say out loud. Yet somehow, you continued to put my needs before your own. You showed up again and again, even when you were tired, even when you didn’t know what to say, and even when there was nothing you could do to make things better.

Sometimes your support was in the big things, but so often it was in the little things that meant the most. The meals you cooked. How you kept everyone in the loop. The conversations I couldn’t bring myself to have. Sitting with me in my hard moments. The pep talks before a tough procedure when you reminded me of the lesson from my favorite children’s book — that you don’t have to be strong to be brave. You were my medicine alarm clock. My symptoms monitor. You listened when I needed to talk, and gave me space when I didn’t. You were there for the appointments, the uncertainty, the difficult conversations, and all the moments in between. You reminded me that I was never going through this alone.

Cancer changed so much for me. It changed the way I look at life, my strength, my priorities, and the people I know I can truly count on. And through all of it, one thing became even clearer: I am incredibly lucky to have you as my mom.

There were probably times when you wished you could take some of the pain away from me. I know you would have if you could. But what you gave me was something just as powerful: You carried some of the weight with me. You made the hardest days a little less frightening simply by being there.

I also want you to know that I saw your strength. I saw the worry behind your smile. I saw how you kept going even when you were hurting. I saw how you tried to make things easier for me while carrying your own fears. I may not have always had the words to tell you then, but I noticed. I felt it. And I will never forget it.

As I look back now, I realize that one of the greatest gifts you gave me during this chapter of my life was the constant reminder that I am loved completely, unconditionally, and without question.

Mom, thank you for every hug, every prayer, every tear, every laugh, every check-in, every moment you sat beside me, and every time you reminded me that I could get through one more day.

Thank you for being my safe place.

Thank you for being my strength when I didn’t have enough of my own.

And most of all, thank you for being my mom.

I love you more than I could ever put into words. And whatever life brings from here, I hope you always know how deeply grateful I am that I get to walk through it with you.

Love,

Lauren