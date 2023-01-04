Eye-Opening Advice on Soothing Dry, Irritated Peepers

Share

We all enter the world with one pair of eyes that will likely be with us for life. In an effort to help you navigate inevitable flares of eye discomfort, we turned to an expert for recommendations on how to relieve irritation caused by inflammation.

Monica Dweck, MD, a board-certified ophthalmologist at Mount Sinai Doctors, points out that a very common cause of dryness is Meibomian gland dysfunction; your eyelids have glands that secrete a bit of oil every time you blink, and if the oil decreases or the quality of the oil changes, your eyes will feel dry.

Dr. Dweck also says that Blepharitis is another common source of inflammation and that anterior Blepharitis can lead to lash loss. Unfortunately, both Blepharitis and Meibomian gland dysfunction can coexist, which sounds…aggravating. If you have reason to believe that you’re suffering from either condition, set up a time to talk to your eye doctor.

In the meantime, Dr. Dweck offers some practical tips. “Wearing makeup can contribute to inflammation,” she says, so she suggests avoiding lining the waterline of your eye and to line your lash line instead. “Not removing makeup completely or sleeping in makeup is a common cause of inflammation,” so ensuring that you’re always washing your makeup off thoroughly is key to good eye health.

If you’re experiencing dryness, a warm, wet compress can go a long way: “Use a daily warm compress for five to 10 minutes a day.” Moist heat is important, so you can microwave damp eye masks or washcloths to use as a compress.

If you have Blepharitis and are experiencing lash loss, Dr. Dweck recommends using eyelid scrub alongside a compress. You can buy scrubs or mix a simple scrub using baby shampoo and warm water. Once you’ve got your scrub of choice on hand, simply “scrub the base of the lashes of all four eyelids.”

Lastly, here’s a friendly reminder: If you splash a chemical or other dangerous irritant into your eye, forego the scrubs and compresses. Dr. Dweck recommends that you “first wash your eye out with water” and then immediately seek help at the emergency room so practitioners can flush your eyes out properly.

Best Products to Soothe Irritated Eyes

Eye Mask for Dry Eyes Amazon Dry eyes suck, but the silver lining is that you can gain some relief with some indulgent self-care. We love this budget-friendly eye mask that acts as a warm compress. It’s microwavable, not too heavy, and gives you an excuse to lie in bed for 10 minutes. $10 at Amazon

Self Heating Warm Compresses Cornea Care If you’d prefer to use a disposable mask, these Cornea Care compresses are for you. The self-heating compresses don’t need to be heated up, which means you don’t have to wait for the microwave to work its magic. $35 at Cornea Care

Turkish Cotton Sovrano Collection Luxury Washcloths Macy’s If you like the idea of using a washcloth for a compress, it might be helpful to stock up on extras. We love this fluffy, plush set of four. They’re 100 percent cotton that buyers say are super soft and quick to dry. $21 at Macy’s

Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm Versed Since a lot of irritation begins with improper removal of makeup, it might be time to invest in a more thorough cleanser. This vitamin E-infused balm will melt away makeup and other impurities without being rough on your skin. $18 at Versed

Milk Makeup Hydro Ungrip Reusable Makeup Remover Pads Sephora Sick of tossing out cotton balls and pads when you remove your makeup at night? These reusable makeup remover pads are washable, conveniently packaged in a handy mesh bag, and they’re made with bamboo fibers that will be kind to your skin. $25 at Sephora

Eadem Dew Dream Hydrating Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm with Tiger Grass Sephora For an especially soothing formula, we like this bouncy, gel-like cleansing balm. The product is a bit of a shapeshifter: It goes on as a jelly, but cleanses as an oil, then washes off like milk. Plus, the inclusion of tiger grass helps heal damaged skin. $30 at Sephora

Youth to the People Super Berry Dream Cleansing Balm Youth to the People This balm starts off with a smooth, oily consistency but cleanses and washes off as a milk to leave you residue-free. The Moringa, Jojoba, and sunflower seed oils keep skin moisturized without ever feeling greasy. $34 at YTTP

Johnson’s Baby Shampoo Walmart To mix your own eyelid scrub, baby shampoo and water will do the trick. And Johnson’s is a classic for a reason — it’s super gentle, affordable, and no-fuss. If you don’t believe that it’s also a great lid scrub, many reviewers say they use this product as a soft eye cleanse. $6 at Walmart

OCuSOFT Eye Lid Scrub Pre-Moistened Pads Target If you don’t feel comfortable mixing your own lid scrub, OcuSoft has your back. These lid scrub pads easily and quickly clean bacteria and debris from your lids. One buyer says they even remove makeup: “​​I haven’t had a stye since starting to use these years ago! I’ve never had any issues with getting this product in my eye or stinging or burning. They remove my waterproof mascara excellently as well.” $13 at Target