Thinning Hair? This Tailored Solution Can Give You Growth Potential

Get a prescription filled and shipped to your doorstep without ever setting foot in a dermatologist’s office.

Thinning hair can feel like an unavoidable aspect of getting older, along with crow’s feet and the occasional twinge in your back — but that doesn’t mean you should brush this issue away. That’s why we’ve covered everything from how to diagnose the cause of your hair loss to the differences between scarring and non-scarring hair loss, to help understand the er, root, of the issue.

But today, we’re diving deep into the benefits of personalized, prescription treatment options that cater to women’s specific needs. You see, hair loss can manifest for a host of different reasons and must be treated differently depending on the cause. In women, hair loss can be sped up by a bevy of underlying conditions: hormonal changes (thanks, menopause), a poor diet, and even a lack of scalp stimulation. So taking a one-size-fits-all approach to treating thinning hair (like buying an over-the-counter medication that anyone can pick up at the drugstore) won’t optimize your chances of achieving thicker, more luscious locks.

But you don’t need to pencil in an expensive appointment with a dermatologist and wait months to see the doctor, before driving to your pharmacy and waiting in line to pick up your new prescription. That’s the healthcare of yesteryear.

Hers, a health and wellness platform, is changing the game when it comes to helping women flaunt hair they’re proud of, thanks to the range of personalized treatment options the company provides.

What are Hers’ personalized hair loss solutions?

Clinical dermatologists and expert dermatology advisors from the likes of Harvard, Yale, and Stanford reside on Hers’ Medical Advisory Board and oversee customizable prescription hair-loss solutions that Hers provides access to, such as combinations of Minoxidil + Biotin (which come in a tasty, easy-to-chew daily tablet) and Minoxidil + Hair Vitamins and Oral Minoxidil (swallowable options).

These prescription options vary from generic options to custom hair blends. The latter combine different types of active ingredients and vitamins at various dosages that allow medical professionals to personalize a solution based on each individual seeking hair loss care through Hers’ platform.

“We’re taking a medication [like Minoxidil] that’s been used for decades to treat various health conditions, including hair loss,” explains Aimee Paik, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and senior vice president of dermatology at Hers. “But we’re compounding it with high-grade dietary supplements that help support and strengthen healthy hair, like Biotin, vitamin C, and zinc. We’re all about making hair regrowth products for women accessible and convenient.”

How do you get a prescription?

To find out which Hers treatment is right for your hair-growth goals, you’ll fill out an online quiz, which shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes. You’ll answer questions about your hair, including type (straight, wavy, curly, or coily), how often you wash your hair in a week, and whether your hair loss has been gradual or sudden.

Next, you’ll be guided to complete a medical assessment form, where you’ll share your medical history and any current medications you take or allergies you may have. A licensed medical provider will review your answers and connect with you to determine if a prescription is appropriate for your hair goals. And there’s no need to go to the pharmacy if you do get a prescription — the medication can be shipped to wherever’s most convenient for you. The best part? If used as directed, you can expect to see results in as little as three to six months.

“All women deserve access to high-quality personalized treatment for hair loss,” says Dr. Paik. “Most women don’t know that solutions exist, and therefore only try over-the-counter options. Exploring prescription treatment can seem daunting, but at Hers we aim to help each individual woman access treatment in a safe and convenient way that can truly fit their needs, no matter what stage of hair loss they may be experiencing.”

Can you change your prescription based on your hair goals?

Customers can connect with a medical provider through the Hers platform at any time. “Your treatment or your dose could potentially be changed, based on the results you’re seeing,” says Dr. Paik. “Our goal is to help women find the right treatment that they can tolerate, and that will be most effective for them.”

Consulting with a board-certified dermatologist or accredited medical provider about your hair loss concerns can be a game-changer.

“Hair loss is increasingly common as people age. It can be very distressing and really impact self-esteem. Losing your hair can be a deeply personal process,” says Dr. Paik. “We want women to know there are customized solutions available, and that you can access high quality, personalized care in a really convenient way.”

The information provided on this site isn’t intended as medical advice, and shouldn’t replace professional medical treatment. Consult your doctor with any serious health concerns.

Prescription products require an online consultation with a healthcare provider who will determine if a prescription is right for you. Some of the products featured are compounded products and have not been approved by the FDA. The FDA does not verify the safety or effectiveness of compounded drugs. Visit forhers.com for full details.