Cooking With Gas: What’s Behind the Gas Stove Uproar?

Share

And is the appliance actually bad for your health?

This week, a heated debate over an appliance found in about 40 percent of homes across the U.S. has dominated the discourse. Are gas stoves really unsafe? And could we soon be forced to ditch them? We’re taking a closer look at what’s driving the controversy — and separating the facts from what’s just a bunch of hot air.

What ignited the gas stove debate?

The controversy began earlier this week when Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) was considering a ban of the appliance, because studies suggest they emit an unhealthy level of air pollutants. Researchers have been saying this for years, but the debate was fueled by a new study released last month, which linked nearly 13 percent of childhood asthma cases to gas stove use.

“This is a hidden hazard,” Richard Trumka, Jr., a CPSC commissioner, told Bloomberg. “Any option is on the table.”

The story sent conservative pundits and a handful of politicians into hysterics. Fox News aired a segment this week called “My Kitchen, My Choice,” while Ted Cruz attempted to roast First Lady Jill Biden for sautéing spinach on her gas range — more than two years ago.

Rules for thee but not for me. https://t.co/o7iRlSEVVl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 10, 2023

Then there was Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who tweeted that if the appliance were outlawed, they’d have to pry his stove “from my cold dead hands.”

Will gas stoves be banned?

The outrage lives on even after the White House made clear that President Biden doesn’t support a ban, and the CSPC Chair came out saying that they aren’t looking to implement one.

The agency is, however, considering its first set of health regulations for the product. Some proposals include setting standards for range hoods to ensure they’re filtering harmful emissions, requiring stoves be sold with a ducted hood, or banning their import or manufacture altogether, Vox reports. The agency has not suggested forcing Americans to ditch their existing gas stoves.

The CSPC aren’t the only ones questioning gas stoves, though. Local governments have been looking to limit their use as a way to curb climate change. The California Air Resources Board last fall voted to ban the sale of gas-fired furnaces and water heaters by 2030, while New York City has moved to ban gas hookups in smaller buildings, according to Bloomberg. Plus, the Inflation Reduction Act includes rebates of up to $840 for consumers who want to get rid of their gas range and go electric.

However, the natural-gas industry has lobbied hard to protect the product, making the case that gas is safe and cheaper to operate than an electric stove.

“Attempts to generate consumer fears with baseless allegations to justify the banning of a natural gas is a misguided agenda that will not improve the environment or the health of consumers and would saddle vulnerable populations with significant cost,” the American Gas Association said in a statement.

Do gas stoves pose a health risk?

When you turn the knob on your gas stove, a mix of particulate matter, methane and other chemicals is released into the air, at levels considered by the EPA and World Health Organization associated with respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer and other conditions, Bloomberg reports. And researchers have linked one chemical in particular, nitrogen dioxide, to the development of childhood onset asthma.

But “just because you have a gas stove doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to develop asthma or cancer,” Eric Lebel, a senior scientist P.S.E. Healthy Energy, tells the New York Times. Health experts say the average person can protect themselves when cooking with gas by taking a few precautions, like ventilating your kitchen by cracking a window or opening a door, or using an air purifier. And by using your exhaust hood every time, even if you’re just boiling water, Lebel says.