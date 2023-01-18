What Are “Forever Chemicals” and Why Are They in Our Fish?

Share

We’ve got more on how these culprits can impact your health.

A new study on the “forever chemicals” in America’s seafood may make you think twice about serving up that fresh catch at your next dinner. But what are “forever chemicals” anyway, and what effect can they really have on your body? Here’s a closer look at the research.

What’s in the study?

Researchers analyzed more than 500 fillets, sourced from fish caught in rivers and lakes across the U.S. between 2013 and 2015. They found that the median level of toxic “forever chemicals” (so-called because they’re virtually indestructible and remain in the environment for more than 1,000 years) was 9,500 nanograms per kilogram. That’s according to a study published this week in Environmental Research. Put more clearly, researchers said that eating just one serving of these freshwater fish would be like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water.

That’s alarming to say the least, but keep in mind that the study didn’t focus on commercially sold fish. The researchers found that the level of toxins in these wild-caught fish were 278 times higher than a fillet you’d find in the grocery store.

Still, the findings are a big deal, experts say. Patrick Byrne, an environmental pollution researcher at Liverpool John Moores University told AFP: “This study is important because it provides the first evidence for widespread transfer of PFAS directly from fish to humans.”

Forever chemicals are also known as perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, or PFAS —chemicals which were first developed in the 1940s. And Byrne described them as “probably the greatest chemical threat the human race is facing in the 21st Century.”

What to know about PFAS and your health:

PFAS were engineered to repel water and oil and protect surfaces against high temperatures; they’re now commonly found in items like nonstick pans, food packaging, and fire-suppressant foams, CBS reports. They’re called “forever chemicals” because they don’t appear to degrade, and are accumulating in our soil, water, fish, and even our own bodies.

According to Harvard’s School of Public Health, PFAS have been linked to a number of health issues, including cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, and asthma. There are more than 4,000 of these chemicals in existence, and scientists are only beginning to grasp the health risks they may pose.

The threat has led to a growing call for PFAS to be more tightly regulated: Just this week, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway submitted a proposal to the European Chemicals Agency to ban the use and production of forever chemicals. If passed, it’d be one of the broadest substance bans ever in Europe.

A new PFAS lawsuit:

Fish and cookware aren’t the only place you might encounter forever chemicals. The popular period-underwear company Thinx settled a class action lawsuit this month for $4 million, after consumers accused the brand of selling reusable undies that contained PFAS and Agion, an anti-microbial coating that some say could be harmful to human health.

The suit was filed after an investigation by Sierra, a publication tied with the environmental advocacy group The Sierra Club. An independent lab tested Thinx underwear and found high levels of PFAS in the product. Thinx denied the claim, telling Teen Vogue that based on its third-party expert, PFAS had not been detected.

Only time will tell what impact PFAS will have on our long-term health, but for now, it might not be a terrible idea to “catch” your next dinner in your grocery store’s refrigerated case.