Are we drooling?

Who’s ready for dessert? Oh, wait…too soon? OK well we’ve been thinking about our Thanksgiving meal for weeks now, and we’ve moved on to fantasizing about all the pies we plan on eating after. Katie’s family cooks up an eclectic meal for Thanksgiving. And she’s not a huge fan of pie, so she loves a creative take on pie. Which is exactly what this recipe is.

Carissa Waechter, owner of East Hampton’s (baking) hotspot Carissa’s Bakery, makes an ultimate Apple Cider Cheesecake Pie. And since it’s Katie’s go-to bakery, we got the recipe for our readers. Dig in!

Apple Cider Cheesecake Pie Recipe:

Spiced Pie Crust

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

8 tablespoons cold, small cubed butter

2 tablespoons cold water

Method:

Mix all dry ingredients together and add butter, continue to combine until mixture looks sandy. Add water and continue to mix until dough is just formed. Refrigerate dough 15 minutes or until cold. Once chilled, roll the dough on a flour-dusted surface to about 1/4” thickness. Line pie pan with the dough, pressing dough into all corners. Chill at least 30 minutes. Once chilled, dock the dough with a fork or pairing knife. Line dough with a coffee filter or parchment paper and weigh down with baking weights or dried beans. Bake 20 minutes at 350F, remove from oven and cool. Once the crust is room temperature remove the filter or paper and weights or beans.

Cider Cheesecake Filling:

Ingredients:

24 ounces cream cheese (room temperature works best)

1 cup dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

3 eggs

3/4 cup heavy cream

3/4 cup apple cider

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Method:

Mix together cream cheese, brown sugar, lemon zest, and spices until smooth. Add eggs one at a time, and continue to mix until smooth. Slowly add cream, vanilla, cider, and lemon juice until well combined and smooth. Pour mixture into crust and bake at 350F until mixture is set, and cracks just begin to form at the top.

Garnish with red and green chopped apples or apple slices.

Cheesecake is delicious served warm, room temperature or chilled.