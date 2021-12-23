Learn How to Make Rugelach With Katie and the Owner of Best Damn Cookies

Share

Baker Dave Dreifus shares his cookie-making secrets with Katie!

Chef David Dreifus found himself unemployed in the middle of the pandemic, and spent the following months perfecting his chocolate chip cookie. After countless deliveries to friends and family, David and his friend Mo decided to start a bakery focused on sustainability, quality of ingredients, and kindness.

So became Best Damn Cookies.

But David had the genes for baking: His grandfather Armand, fleeing the horror of the Holocaust, settled in Brooklyn, where he found a job as a dishwasher. After decades of hard work and determination, he eventually came to own the bakery he had started in.

Stern’s Bakery in Midwood was famous for its rugelach, and now David is continuing the family legacy!

Every box of cookies comes with a card, telling, in part, David’s family story:

“It’s often that I’m asked for my favorite cookie and the answer never changes: rugelach. This pastry is my heart, and also my home…. When my grandfather passed, I made it my mission to reinvent my childhood pastry to bring a smile to my grandma Hannah’s face once more. When she had one for the first time, she wept. ‘This is the one,’ she said. And so it was. Thank you for supporting my heritage.”

Katie went to bake rugelach with David, and learned just how homemade it can get.