Food and Drink December 23, 2021

Learn How to Make Rugelach With Katie and the Owner of Best Damn Cookies

By Katie Couric Media

Katie Couric and a baker with a tray of cookies

Baker Dave Dreifus shares his cookie-making secrets with Katie!

Chef David Dreifus found himself unemployed in the middle of the pandemic, and spent the following months perfecting his chocolate chip cookie. After countless deliveries to friends and family, David and his friend Mo decided to start a bakery focused on sustainability, quality of ingredients, and kindness.

So became Best Damn Cookies

But David had the genes for baking: His grandfather Armand, fleeing the horror of the Holocaust, settled in Brooklyn, where he found a job as a dishwasher. After decades of hard work and determination, he eventually came to own the bakery he had started in. 

Stern’s Bakery in Midwood was famous for its rugelach, and now David is continuing the family legacy! 

Every box of cookies comes with a card, telling, in part, David’s family story:

“It’s often that I’m asked for my favorite cookie and the answer never changes: rugelach. This pastry is my heart, and also my home…. When my grandfather passed, I made it my mission to reinvent my childhood pastry to bring a smile to my grandma Hannah’s face once more. When she had one for the first time, she wept. ‘This is the one,’ she said. And so it was. Thank you for supporting my heritage.”

Katie went to bake rugelach with David, and learned just how homemade it can get. 

More About

Food and Drink
post image
December 20, 2021

3 Food Influencers Share Their Favorite Healthy and Easy-to-Make Lunch Ideas

Tossing together lumps of romaine with whatever dressing’s stocked in your fridge never seems as appealing as ordering a beautiful restaurant salad for lunch. But between busy mornings and long afternoons filled with back-to-back calls, sometimes that bland salad seems like your only quick and healthy option. But what if you could become the master […]
post image
December 17, 2021

Overhaul Your Kitchen in the New Year With These 10 Cookware Essentials

As this wild year comes to a close, it’s a time to reflect on what we’ve learned — even if that’s just the fact that it’s time to refresh some kitchen essentials. Cookware is often one of the items we forget to upgrade. After all, when you’re trusty old skillet still (mostly) works, you just […]
post image
December 8, 2021

Meet the Baker Responsible for Katie’s Dad’s Favorite Cake

While the most eye-opening parts of Katie’s book Going There were no doubt the one-of-a-kind analysis of the media industry and Katie’s honest admissions and touching stories, the most drool-worthy moment of her memoir had nothing to do with her experiences, relationships, or career. No, it had to do with a cake. A caramel cake, […]