Food and Drink May 24, 2022

Step Away From the Jar! What to Know About the Jif Peanut Butter Recall

By Katie Couric Media

a Jif peanut butter jar

Getty Images

And how to tell if you should toss or return your jar of Jif.

Time to head to your pantry and check that jar of Jif: Some of the peanut butter sold by the company has been recalled because of a salmonella outbreak. We’re breaking down what to know about the recall and outbreak, how to know if your Jif is from the recalled lot, and salmonella symptoms to look out for (in case you already ate a bit from of the recalled batch).

Why was Jif peanut butter recalled?

J.M. Smucker Co., makers of the popular peanut-butter brand, issued a voluntary recall last week after 14 people across 12 states reported salmonella poisoning. Two of those people have been hospitalized, NPR reports

The FDA says a plant in Lexington, Kentucky that produces Jif peanut butter is likely the source of the outbreak. Several dozen of the products, which include Jif’s creamy peanut butter, and its reduced-fat and no-sugar added options, were recalled.

How to check if your peanut butter’s been recalled

To see if your peanut butter’s part of the recall, look for the lot code on the back of the jar. It should be located under the “Best If Used By” date. 

If the first four digits of the code are between 1274 and 2140 and if the next three numbers are 425 (which distinguishes it as having been produced at the contaminated plant) do not consume the product, the FDA warns. If you’ve eaten from the jar and feel ill, the agency recommends contacting a healthcare provider. They also suggest sanitizing any surfaces or utensils that may have come into contact with the product.

Salmonella symptoms to look out for if you ate recalled Jif peanut butter

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause an illness known as salmonellosis. According to the FDA, most people will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after they’ve been infected. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. High fever, headaches, lethargy, a rash, and blood in the urine or stool is seen in more severe cases. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that about 450 people die each year from salmonellosis.

More About

Food and Drink
Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston
May 17, 2022

Jennifer Aniston Ate This Salad Every Day for 10 Years — Here’s the Recipe

Jennifer Aniston has always been known for her commitment to a healthy lifestyle, but it wasn’t quite clear just how committed she was to one healthy recipe in particular until co-star and good friend Courtney Cox spilled the beans. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cox shared some details about what it was […]
leftover recipe ideas leftover recipe ideas
May 9, 2022

10 Healthy and Delicious Recipes That Make the Most of Last Night’s Leftovers

Ready to get your creative juices flowing in the kitchen? If you’re that person who packs up containers filled with leftovers from dinner thinking you’ll eat them the next day, only to realize how unappetizing crusted sauce can look come lunch, we see you. And we’re here to tell you, it doesn’t take much to […]
meat on a grill meat on a grill
April 28, 2022

It’s Grill Season! Here Are 12 Must-Haves for Your Next Barbecue

Summer is so close you can almost taste it…unless you’re a grilling enthusiast, in which case you probably already are tasting it. Spring may have only officially started a few weeks ago, but the days when we don’t have to carry an extra jacket with us can’t come soon enough. We’re ready for camping excursions, […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events