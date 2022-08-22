Working 9 to 5? Reward Yourself With a Slice of Dolly Parton’s Walnut Pie

Share

A perfect way to welcome autumn.

Many of us are life-long Dolly Parton fans. In fact, you can count Katie among the Dolly-obsessed: Katie has written, “I remember as a kid watching her on The Porter Wagoner Show. She looked like my Barbie Doll, but shorter, and sang like an angel. I became a lifelong member of #TeamDolly, and loved everything she sang…” As per usual, Katie’s words are wise, and it’s safe to say that KCM is overwhelmingly #TeamDolly, too. And we feel pretty good about our Dolly addiction: This 76-year-old dynamo has committed to supporting childhood education with her Dollywood Foundation and was recently lauded for donating money to COVID research.

Of course, since we’re all so enamored with her voice, her style, her songwriting (did you know she wrote “I Will Always Love You”?), her charity work, and her legacy, it makes sense that we’d salivate after her food, too. So if you’re looking for a comfy, homey recipe, we hope you’ll try out Parton’s recipe for walnut pie. Sure, it may seem a little early in the year for pie. But with fall just around the corner, we’re looking forward to adding this dish to our sweater weather rotation. And we’re excited to tell our family and friends that this new favorite dessert comes from a country music legend.

This dessert is a delicious and approachable play on a pecan pie using walnuts instead of pecans. A bit of sugar, corn syrup, and melted butter comes together as a smooth, subtle filling. A dash of vanilla extract adds depth. The filling is then studded with the rich, luxurious nuts. If you’ve got whipped cream, the recipe also recommends mounding a bit (or…a lot) of cream on each slice. Whether you’re making this ASAP or bookmarking the recipe for Thanksgiving, we’re sure you’ll enjoy it. And maybe it will inspire an impromptu viewing of Steel Magnolias.

Dolly Parton’s Walnut Pie

Prep time: 15 min

Bake time: 55 min

Ingredients

1 fold out pie crust (thawed)

3 eggs

¾ cup of sugar

¾ cup light corn syrup

1½ cups of finely chopped walnuts

¼ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

whipped cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Line 9-inch pie pan with unrolled crust.

Use hand mixer to beat eggs in a large bowl. Add sugar, corn syrup, vanilla and salt gradually to eggs. Mix until combined. Add melted butter and mix until combined thoroughly.

Pour combined mixture into the pie shell and add walnuts. Spread walnuts evenly through mixture.

Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 300°F and bake for 45 minutes more.

After 30 minutes, add collar of foil around crust.

Remove from oven. Enjoy with a dollop of whipped cream.