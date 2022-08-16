Cool Off with Barbra Streisand’s Easy Homemade Ice Cream Recipe

Share

No ice cream machine needed!

Who doesn’t love Barbra Streisand? She’s not nicknamed Queen of the Divas for nothing — her career has spanned six decades, she’s recorded dozens of albums, she’s starred in famously show-stopping Broadway roles, and she’s in the notoriously exclusive EGOT club. Not only is she known for her unrivaled ability to belt, she’s also got a very unapologetic quirky side — for instance, did you know that she cloned her dog?

Dog-cloning aside, we’re also proud to brag that her path has intersected with Katie a number of times. You can even watch a delightfully vintage interview between them at the 1993 Arkansas Inaugural Ball. Fair warning: The footage is grainy, but they’re both decked out in enviable black gowns and glimmering, chunky jewelry. If you need an infusion of early 90s nostalgia, it’s a good watch.

Because we love all things Streisand, we’re happy to share her relatively easy-breezy ice cream recipe. It’s a nice compromise of a dish: It’s not too big of a project, but it involves just enough work so that you can get that “I am actually a secret professional chef” feeling. The dessert comes together without an ice cream maker — rather, a heap of marshmallows, some milk, instant coffee, and whipped cream do the work. While the ice cream freezes, you can throw together a fairly simple sauce made of dark chocolate, butter, sugar, nuts, and just a dash of vanilla extract.

As a side note, this recipe was adapted by Vice from Roberta Ashley’s 1967 cookbook Singers & Swingers in the Kitchen. It’s a splendidly retro cookbook with recipes contributed by “the grooviest gourmets happening.” Unfortunately, the book is out of print and a copy would cost upwards of $700 (eep). Hopefully it will be reprinted someday, because we’re ridiculously curious about what the Rolling Stones would have possibly contributed.

Barbra Streisand’s Homemade Ice Cream Recipe

Ingredients

for the ice cream

1 cup whole milk

6 ounces marshmallows

2 rounded tsp. instant coffee

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1 cup heavy cream

for the nutty chocolate sauce

2 ounces dark chocolate

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

½ cup boiling water

2-3 ounces granulated sugar

2 Tbsp. corn syrup

¼ tsp. kosher salt

2 ounces crushed walnuts or toasted almonds

½ tsp. vanilla essence

Directions

Make the ice cream: Heat the milk slowly over low. Add the marshmallows, a few at a time, stirring well, until they have dissolved. Stir in the instant coffee and salt until dissolved, then remove from heat and cool completely.

In a large bowl, whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Fold in the cooled marshmallow mixture and divide between ice cube trays. (Alternatively, place in a bowl) Freeze at least 8 hours or overnight. Makes about 3 cups.

For the nutty chocolate sauce: Place 2 inches of water in a medium saucepan over medium. Place a heat-proof bowl on top and add in the chocolate and butter. Stir until melted, then stir in the water until smooth. Add in the sugar, corn syrup, and salt and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Cook for 5 minutes, then stir in the remaining ingredients. Serve with the ice cream.