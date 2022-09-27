How This Simple Bread Pudding Recipe Created a Lifeline Between Two New Friends

Share

It’s never too late to make sweet new connections — and they might even save your life.

Mr. Earl is the kind of person you’d want to sit down with over a cup of coffee and discuss life. After all, the World War II veteran turned 103 last week, so he’s got more than a century’s worth of wisdom and experience to share.

What are his secrets to living a long and happy life? Growing his own vegetables, staying busy, enjoying a cocktail neat (Bloody Marys and Old Fashioneds are his go-tos), and keeping up with his seven children, eleven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, to name a few.

But it’s the new friends he’s made in recent years that’ve really kept him going. “If I didn’t have friends, I would have been dead years ago,” says Mr. Earl, who lives alone. “I like friends who come to visit me — even if it’s for 10 or 15 minutes, to break up the day.”

Seven years ago, Mr. Earl met Mrs. Patty, who worked in the healthcare industry for over 50 years, in a yoga class at their local Humana Neighborhood Center in Louisiana. They hit it off immediately and became fast friends — and their new bond has changed both of them for the better.

“She’s a bright light in my life because I live alone, and she comes over every now and then. It’s nice to have good company like Patty,” says Mr. Earl. “She cooks bread pudding for me, and I love it.” (Lucky for us, Mrs. Patty shared her five-step recipe for this irresistible treat, which you can find below.)

Giving back runs through Mrs. Patty’s DNA. At 10 years old, her mother died of kidney cancer. Flash forward decades later, Mrs. Patty found out about a woman who was in need of a kidney transplant. “Although I had never met her, I asked what her blood type was. It was the same as mine, so I said, ‘I’ll donate one to her. I have two and only need one,’” Mrs. Patty shares. “We met at the hospital at 5 a.m. on the day of surgery for the first time. She is doing so well and now we are best of friends and true kidney sisters!”

Mr. Earl on his 102nd birthday last October. Mrs. Patty at the Humana Neighborhood Center in Metairie, Louisiana where the two friends met.

Mrs. Patty’s husband Chris also likes to take Earl to dinner or to get coffee. The couple even helped set up a section in Mr. Earl’s garden to grow sweet peas. “Earl is a local legend and the nicest man,” says Mrs. Patty. “We have so much in common, and I love to see his smile. And he shares his vegetables with me, so that’s special.”

Maintaining social connections later in life doesn’t just deliver joy — friends can serve as a lifeline. In fact, studies show that prolonged loneliness and social isolation can have the same effect on your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and also increase your risk of depression, mental health distress, and dementia.

The sad reality, however, is that nearly a third of Americans over 65 don’t feel socially engaged.

That’s why it’s critical to not only keep up with regular physical exercise but also exercise your socializing muscles as you age, just like Mr. Earl and Mrs. Patty do.

The goal of this year’s Active Aging Week (proudly sponsored by Humana) is to promote positive ways to lead a full and vibrant life as you get older. And that goes beyond simply moving your body — it’s about spending time with other people, staying intellectually curious, and feeling spiritually fulfilled. “Active aging is being full and present in your life and engaging your body and mind with others,” says Nora Super, executive director of The Center for the Future of Aging at the Milken Institute. “It’s also being able to fulfill all of your dreams and wishes as you’re in your third act of life.”

Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to stay socially connected, even if you can’t leave the house. If you want to take a page out of Mr. Earl’s book, Humana has over 45 neighborhood centers across the country where you can join cooking or yoga classes, or simply have a snack and chat about your day. They also offer daily online classes (like a virtual “journey” to Greece and at-home workouts) that anyone can sample from the comfort of their own home — at no cost.

“Lots of social activities are good for us physically, like walking with people, or going to an exercise class,” says Super. But if you’re into less-sporty pursuits, joining a book club, signing up for a free gardening class, or volunteering in your community are other ways to boost social interaction.

And don’t forget there’s a lot to be gained by simply checking in with friends or family who live alone on a regular basis.

“Sometimes younger people get busy and forget that just reaching out for a short call can make a huge difference in older people’s lives, in making sure they feel loved,” says Super. “Oftentimes, you can’t really tell how someone’s doing through a text or an email. Now we have video-chat technology that lets us really relate to each other and makes us feel connected.”

Any way you approach it, it’s clear that reaching out to people we love or connecting with new friends can have a powerful impact on our mood and health — just ask Mr. Earl and Mrs. Patty.

Mrs. Patty’s “Easy Bread Pudding” Recipe

Serves 8-10

Bake at 350 degrees

Ingredients:

6 stale croissants or 3 cups cubed stale French bread

4 beaten eggs

2 cups milk or heavy cream

¾ cup sugar

2 tbsp almond extract

1 tbsp cinnamon

½ stick melted butter

Instructions:

Heat milk, butter, sugar, almond extract, and cinnamon together, stirring occasionally until ingredients combine.

Let milk cool, then add beaten eggs and mix gently.

Pour mixture over cubed bread in 9”x11” pan. Optional: Add ½ cup chopped pecans or ½ cup raisins.

Let bread soak up mixture for 20 minutes.

Bake at 350 until brown on top, approximately 40-50 minutes.

Will be like a milky custard. Serve warm or cold.

