Wake Up With Ryan Cooper’s 10-Minute Guided Meditation

“Welcome to the new day.”

Is it just us, or is mindfulness easier said than done? You can buy complicated fitness equipment that promises pure enlightenment, only to end up with a bit of a headache (and a lighter wallet). According to fitness buff and wellness expert, Ryan Cooper, however, you don’t need much besides a bit of guidance to center yourself and get in touch with what you need. That’s why he’s debuting his simple yet effective 10-minute, “gentle wake up and visualization” meditation. And all you’ll need is yourself and this handy YouTube tutorial.

Cooper has given us some really impactful meditation sessions before. His six-minute “power pump” meditation launched our Going Strong series (on the exact right foot, if we do say so ourselves). Plus, his dynamic duo of breathing exercises has helped us gain some much-needed calm in times of stress. But this meditation is different: Cooper specifically recorded this audio to help you wake up and start your day with wellness in mind.

“Stay in bed if you need to,” Cooper advises at the beginning of this short video. “If you’re up, feel free to sit down and get comfortable.” Cooper goes on to say that this routine is adaptable to different positions; whether sitting up or lying down, all that matters is that you feel comfortable.

Cooper proceeds to help you pace your breathing so that you can let go of yesterday’s energy and start fresh. After a few minutes, you’ll also set your intention for the day. Cooper asks, “How do you want to feel today?” Cooper advises that you visualize yourself in the scenario you desire. He also gives some pretty helpful examples if you’re stumped (we like his suggestion that we focus on setting boundaries). But don’t worry, you won’t be focusing entirely on the energy you crave — you’ll also set aside some time just to be grateful for everything you have in life.

Enjoying this expansive moment of peace? There’s more where that came from — Cooper is cutting a deal for Katie Couric Media readers: Using the promo code KCM50, you can get 50 percent off Cooper’s fitness packages. That includes automatic access to workouts, meditation guidance, breathwork, yoga sessions, nutritional advice, and — at some levels — one-on-one training. Because sometimes, wellness calls for keeping things simple.