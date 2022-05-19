Everything We Know So Far About Monkeypox

Share

Brace yourselves gang, there’s a new virus in town.

Monkeypox, which has been discovered in unusual clusters in the U.K., Spain and Portugal in the last month, appears to have found its way to the U.S. at last.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a man who traveled to Canada was recently infected with the virus, which is rarely seen outside Africa. He’s now in the hospital and is apparently in good condition. His infection doesn’t pose a threat to the public, but as monkeypox cases are popping up more and more in regions where it’s been detected, we’re taking a closer look at what it is, and how worried we should be.

Here’s how to identify monkeypox’s distinctive rash and fever — and the latest info on how it’s transmitted.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox belongs to the poxvirus family, which also includes smallpox. It’s been infecting humans since 1970, predominantly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria. Cases are typically associated with travel to West Africa.

Per the CDC, cases of monkeypox last between two and four weeks, following an incubation period of roughly one to three weeks. The first symptoms to appear include fever, headaches, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. About one to three days (but sometimes longer) after a fever has developed, the patient will develop a rash. This usually starts on their face, before spreading to other body parts, including genitalia. The monkeypox rash evolves through several stages, including pustules and scabs, before the lesions fall off the patient’s body.

Cases of monkeypox are rare but can be dangerous. One in 10 cases in Africa reportedly results in death. As NBC notes, monkeypox is easily confused with chickenpox, syphilis, or herpes, but can be distinguished thanks to the fluid-filled vesicles (blisters) that appear on sufferers’ hands.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox isn’t easily passed between people, but there are several key ways that the disease can spread. According to the CDC, this typically occurs when someone makes contact with the virus from an animal, human, or contaminated materials. The virus enters the body via broken skin — even through entry points too small to see — the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, and mouth.

Transmission can occur from infected animals through bites or scratches, or when preparing meat from wild animals. Human-to-human transmission mainly happens via large respiratory droplets, which requires prolonged face-to-face contact, since the droplets can’t usually travel more than a few feet. Monkeypox can also spread among humans via direct contact with body fluids, blisters, or scabs, and indirect contact with lesion material, for example through contaminated clothing or bed linen.

Though it’s not usually thought of as a sexually transmitted disease, a pattern has been identified in recent cases showing monkeypox occurring more often in men who have sex with men — and it can be transferred through direct sexual contact.

“Many of these global reports of monkeypox cases are occurring within sexual networks,” Inger Damon, Director of CDC’s Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology told the press. “However, healthcare providers should be alert to any rash that has features typical of monkeypox. We’re asking the public to contact their healthcare provider if they have a new rash and are concerned about monkeypox.”