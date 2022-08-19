There’s an E. coli Outbreak in the Midwest — Here’s What You Need to Know

Share

Plus, how you can protect you and your family.

A growing number of illnesses linked to E. coli bacteria in Michigan and Ohio is sparking some concern among public health officials and locals alike.

In an urgent public announcement this week, the Centers for Disease Control warned of a “fast-moving” outbreak in the two states, and even though no deaths have been reported, it’s already raising alarm. So far, at least 29 people have reportedly fallen ill and 9 have been hospitalized, but the agency says the true number is likely higher — and that there could be many more cases in other states.

Though an investigation is underway, public health officials still don’t know what’s causing the infection and are urging people to write down what they ate before getting sick before reporting their illness to their local or state health department.

But this isn’t the first time there has been an outbreak due to the bacteria. Late last year, 10 people in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and Ohio got sick, and one person even died, from a dangerous strain of E. coli. After a federal investigation, the strain was traced to packaged salad products whose ingredients came from farms in Arizona and California.

Here’s a breakdown of how to spot E. coli symptoms, the most common ways you can get E. coli, and how to prevent infection.

What is E. coli?

E. Coli — or Escherichia coli — are generally harmless bacteria that live in the digestive tract. While most strains don’t cause intestinal problems, some — such as E. coli O157:H7 — are known to generate toxins that can make people sick, and in some cases, can lead to death. But that’s relatively rare: Out of the 65,000 Americans who fall ill due to the bacteria, only about 35 die each year, according to the CDC.

How do you get an E. coli infection?

An E. coli infection is most commonly spread by ingesting contaminated food or water. According to the Mayo Clinic, some of the most common sources include: ground beef, unpasteurized milk, and as seen by the last major outbreak in December, unwashed fruits and vegetables.

It’s also considered to be highly contagious. But unlike other infections, it’s not spread by everyday interactions like coughing or kissing — it’s passed from person to person by hand-to-mouth contact. So people who work in regular close contact with each other, like at a daycare center, might be at a high risk of an infection, especially if they aren’t washing their hands frequently and properly.

What are the common symptoms of an E. coli infection?

Most types of E. coli infections cause diarrhea, a fever higher than 102°F, and vomiting to the point of not being able to keep liquids down. The CDC is also currently advising people to pay attention to potential signs of dehydration, including dizziness or dry mouth.

Onset-wise, these symptoms typically start to show up within three to four days after someone has swallowed the E. coli bacteria. Most healthy adults recover from their infections in about a week or so. But others — particularly young children and older adults — may develop more life-threatening conditions, such as a dangerous form of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

How do you prevent an E. coli infection?

The good news is that you can protect yourself against a potential infection by taking the right precautions. To reduce your chances of exposure, the CDC recommends washing your hands frequently, steering clear of foods like unpasteurized milk, cooking your meats thoroughly, and avoiding swallowing pool or lake water. Another key prevention measure is making sure to thoroughly wash anything that may have come into contact with raw meat — including counters, cutting boards, and utensils — in hot, soapy water.

While E. coli cases typically jump in the summer due to increased bacteria, health officials believe it’s more important than ever to follow these safety protocols. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says it has received reports of at least 98 cases of E. coli infections this month alone, almost 80 more than what was reported last August.

In a statement, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, issued a warning: “This is a reminder to make sure to follow best practices when it comes to hand hygiene and food handling, to prevent these kinds of foodborne illness.”