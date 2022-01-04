Share

This grocery list will give you a headstart on your health reset!

Last year, Katie embarked on a 21-day health reset with Mark Hyman, MD. Katie immersed herself in a Pegan lifestyle for the 21 days , and it was life-changing. Over the course of the health challenge, Katie and Dr. Hyman made Pegan-friendly recipes and shared them with the world on Instagram Live. You all loved these videos so much, we took it a little further to help you all try the Pegan diet.

Chef and food writer Amanda Haas has put together a list of ingredients to have in your pantry during your own health reset. And you can learn more about the Pegan diet by reading Dr. Hyman’s book!

Pegan Diet Food List

Meat, Poultry, and Fish

Pasture-raised, organic chicken breasts or thighs (boneless)

Grass-fed ground beef or pork

Pasture-raised, organic eggs

Wild Salmon

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds

Cashews

Pumpkin seeds

Chia seeds

Fats and Oils

Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil or Organic Avocado Oil

Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

Grass-Fed Ghee

Vegetables

Buy organic whenever possible

Avocados

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Celery

Leafy greens (collards, chard, kale)

Romaine or butter lettuce

Mushrooms

Onions

Peppers

Sweet potatoes

Tomatoes

Herbs

Flat-Leaf Parsley

Basil

Mint

Beans

Green Beans

Lentils

Black Beans

Fruits

Organic blackberries, blueberries, or raspberries

Lemons

Limes

Spices:

Curry powder

Fennel seed

Oregano

Cinnamon

Turmeric

Black pepper

Kosher salt or sea salt

Beverages

Purified water

Herbal tea

Seltzer