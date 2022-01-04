Food and Drink January 4, 2022

Shop Dr. Mark Hyman’s Grocery List if You’re Interested in Trying a Pegan Diet

By Eliza Costas

Healthy food

This grocery list will give you a headstart on your health reset!

Last year, Katie embarked on a 21-day health reset with Mark Hyman, MD. Katie immersed herself in a Pegan lifestyle for the 21 days, and it was life-changing. Over the course of the health challenge, Katie and Dr. Hyman made Pegan-friendly recipes and shared them with the world on Instagram Live. You all loved these videos so much, we took it a little further to help you all try the Pegan diet.

Chef and food writer Amanda Haas has put together a list of ingredients to have in your pantry during your own health reset. And you can learn more about the Pegan diet by reading Dr. Hyman’s book!

Pegan Diet Food List

Meat, Poultry, and Fish

Pasture-raised, organic chicken breasts or thighs (boneless) 
Grass-fed ground beef or pork
Pasture-raised, organic eggs
Wild Salmon

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds
Cashews
Pumpkin seeds
Chia seeds

Fats and Oils 

Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil or Organic Avocado Oil
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Grass-Fed Ghee

Vegetables

Buy organic whenever possible

Avocados
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Celery
Leafy greens (collards, chard, kale)
Romaine or butter lettuce
Mushrooms
Onions
Peppers
Sweet potatoes
Tomatoes

Herbs

Flat-Leaf Parsley

Basil

Mint

Beans

Green Beans
Lentils
Black Beans

Fruits

Organic blackberries, blueberries, or raspberries
Lemons
Limes

Spices:

Curry powder
Fennel seed
Oregano
Cinnamon
Turmeric
Black pepper
Kosher salt or sea salt

Beverages

Purified water
Herbal tea
Seltzer

More About

Food and Drink
post image
December 23, 2021

Learn How to Make Rugelach With Katie and the Owner of Best Damn Cookies

Chef David Dreifus found himself unemployed in the middle of the pandemic, and spent the following months perfecting his chocolate chip cookie. After countless deliveries to friends and family, David and his friend Mo decided to start a bakery focused on sustainability, quality of ingredients, and kindness. So became Best Damn Cookies.  But David had […]
post image
December 20, 2021

3 Food Influencers Share Their Favorite Healthy and Easy-to-Make Lunch Ideas

Tossing together lumps of romaine with whatever dressing’s stocked in your fridge never seems as appealing as ordering a beautiful restaurant salad for lunch. But between busy mornings and long afternoons filled with back-to-back calls, sometimes that bland salad seems like your only quick and healthy option. But what if you could become the master […]
post image
December 17, 2021

Overhaul Your Kitchen in the New Year With These 10 Cookware Essentials

As this wild year comes to a close, it’s a time to reflect on what we’ve learned — even if that’s just the fact that it’s time to refresh some kitchen essentials. Cookware is often one of the items we forget to upgrade. After all, when you’re trusty old skillet still (mostly) works, you just […]