This grocery list will give you a headstart on your health reset!
Last year, Katie embarked on a 21-day health reset with Mark Hyman, MD. Katie immersed herself in a Pegan lifestyle for the 21 days, and it was life-changing. Over the course of the health challenge, Katie and Dr. Hyman made Pegan-friendly recipes and shared them with the world on Instagram Live. You all loved these videos so much, we took it a little further to help you all try the Pegan diet.
Chef and food writer Amanda Haas has put together a list of ingredients to have in your pantry during your own health reset. And you can learn more about the Pegan diet by reading Dr. Hyman’s book!
Pegan Diet Food List
Meat, Poultry, and Fish
Pasture-raised, organic chicken breasts or thighs (boneless)
Grass-fed ground beef or pork
Pasture-raised, organic eggs
Wild Salmon
Nuts and Seeds
Almonds
Cashews
Pumpkin seeds
Chia seeds
Fats and Oils
Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil or Organic Avocado Oil
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Grass-Fed Ghee
Vegetables
Buy organic whenever possible
Avocados
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Celery
Leafy greens (collards, chard, kale)
Romaine or butter lettuce
Mushrooms
Onions
Peppers
Sweet potatoes
Tomatoes
Herbs
Beans
Fruits
Organic blackberries, blueberries, or raspberries
Lemons
Limes
Spices:
Curry powder
Fennel seed
Oregano
Cinnamon
Turmeric
Black pepper
Kosher salt or sea salt