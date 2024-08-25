Dr. Fauci Was Hospitalized With West Nile Virus — Here’s What To Know about the Illness

Share

And which state has the most reported cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci became a public fixture as President Biden’s one-time chief medical adviser during the Covid-19 pandemic—but that’s not the virus that recently landed him in the hospital.

The longtime public health official has been recuperating from West Nile virus at his Washington, D.C., home after being hospitalized for six days due to the mosquito-borne illness. The good news is that he’s already on the mend: “A full recovery is expected,” a spokesman told The Washington Post.

While the 83-year-old isn’t sure how he contracted the virus, CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook posted on X that Fauci likely caught it from a mosquito bite in his backyard. August and September are peak months for West Nile cases because of the hot and rainy weather, which makes conditions especially ideal for these pesky bugs to lay eggs.

I just got off the phone with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci was hospitalized about ten days ago after developing fever, chills, and severe fatigue. Evaluation revealed that he had been infected with the West Nile virus, likely from a mosquito bite that he got in his backyard. He… — Jonathan LaPook, M.D (@DrLaPook) August 24, 2024

So, we took a closer look at how prevalent the virus is and how to spot it.

States with West Nile virus

West Nile is named after the West Nile district of the African country Uganda, where it was first discovered in 1937. But it has since spread to many parts of the world, including the U.S., where it has become the most common mosquito-transmitted virus in the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 200 cases have been reported in 33 U.S. states this year alone. These include New York, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Illinois, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Texas has the highest number of cases (37), followed by Nebraska (20), Louisiana (19), and Mississippi (18). On the other end of the spectrum, South Carolina, Ohio, and Colorado have no reported virus cases at this point.

Symptoms of West Nile virus

Most people who contract West Nile virus don’t have symptoms. According to the CDC, about 1 in 5 people will experience the following symptoms:

Headache

Body aches

Joint pains

Vomiting or diarrhea

Rash

Still, about 1 out of 150 infected with the West Nile virus will develop a more severe illness. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the most common complications are encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord). Out of the existing reported cases, at least 142 are nervous system infections. Signs include:

High fever

Headache

Neck stiffness

Stupor or disorientation

Vision loss

Muscle weakness or uncontrollable movements, such as tremors or convulsions

Numbness

Paralysis

While the CDC says that these types of cases can happen at any age, adults over 60, like Dr. Fauci, are at greater risk for severe illness if they become infected. The same is true for people who have preexisting conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, or kidney disease.

What is the West Nile fatality rate?

West Nile can be deadly, but that’s not exactly common. The CDC estimates that about 1 out of 10 people who develop a severe illness like the ones mentioned above die. That means most people who become infected with the virus recover, which could take a few weeks or months.

Still, it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially since there’s no specific treatment or vaccine for West Nile. The CDC says the best way to avoid contracting West Nile is to spray yourself with repellents such as DEET and picaridin or wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

You can also prevent these pesky bugs from getting inside by using air conditioning rather than opening your windows, installing window and door screens, and getting rid of common breeding sites, like clogged gutters and pet water bowls.