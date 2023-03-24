One Widow’s Fight Against Breast Cancer

Share

Karen Conroy’s life was practically perfect — she had three beautiful children, a job she loved, and was married to the love of her life. That all changed in 2019 when her husband passed away suddenly from a major heart attack. Still reeling from her loss, Conroy was soon hit with another tragedy — she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Just months before her daughter’s wedding, Conroy was terrified that her treatment would interfere with the celebration…until she learned about a new precision radiation treatment called MRIdian.