Cancer March 23, 2023

One Widow’s Fight Against Breast Cancer

By Emily Pinto

Karen Conroy smiles on her couch

Source: KCM

Karen Conroy was still reeling from the death of her husband when she received the news that she had breast cancer.

Karen Conroy’s life was practically perfect — she had three beautiful children, a job she loved, and was married to the love of her life. That all changed in 2019 when her husband passed away suddenly from a major heart attack. Still reeling from her loss, Conroy was soon hit with another tragedy — she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Just months before her daughter’s wedding, Conroy was terrified that her treatment would interfere with the celebration…until she learned about a new precision radiation treatment called MRIdian.

