Cancer May 18, 2022

The Toll of a Diagnosis: A Candid Conversation on Life, Death, and Terminal Illness

By Emily Pinto

Katie Couric sits with Alua Arthur, Kate Bowler and Jenn Hanks

Katie spoke with three women all touched by cancer about the mental health issues that accompany a terminal diagnosis.

There’s one invisible symptom of a terminal diagnosis that we don’t talk about enough: Mental health struggles. For both patients and caregivers, the concept of speaking about the possibility of death is often uncomfortable and overwhelming. What does it mean to grieve, and why is it so hard for many of us to face the reality of a terminal diagnosis? While there are no right answers to these impossible questions, the first step is to acknowledge that it’s OK not to be OK, and that no matter how you’re feeling, you’re not alone.

While our friends at Exact Sciences are working to detect cancer when it’s more treatable, they also understand that facing a terminal diagnosis is the reality for many families dealing with disease. With their support, Katie spoke to three women about processing grief, and what they wish they’d each known before their lives were turned upside down by cancer.

“I remember saying, my husband has never smoked. He eats right. He’s healthy. He’s a nice person,” Katie recalls of her late husband being diagnosed with colon cancer. Like these women, Katie also had a difficult time speaking with her husband about his illness and the possibility he might die. “I remember when my husband was very sick, he said ‘having cancer is the loneliest experience in the world,’” Katie remembers. “It broke my heart.”

Terminal illness, death, and grief are topics that death doula Alua Arthur wants to help normalize so families don’t feel like they’re facing these inevitable events in the dark. She explains, “Death is one of those words that we’re not allowed to say, particularly when somebody is ill. It’s off the table.” Arthur believes that one of the best ways we can begin to heal is through conversation. “We need to culturally begin to talk more about death and dying, and recognize that death isn’t a failure,” Arthur says, adding, “We allow people to be human, and finite, and messy. We give them space.”

More About

Cancer
an hourglass with sand on a pink and red background an hourglass with sand on a pink and red background
March 31, 2022

This Hockey Hall-of-Famer Was Told His Cancer Was Terminal — Here’s What Happened Next

In sports, officials communicate their rulings a variety of different ways, both verbally and non-verbally. In many sports, they blow a whistle. In others, there are explanatory hand signals relayed to the fans and participating players and coaches. Safe! Out! Slashing! Holding! No goal! Three-pointer! Technical foul! Pass interference! Sometimes the crowds at the games are […]
family photo of Katie Couric family photo of Katie Couric
March 23, 2022

If You’re Waiting to Get Screened for Colon Cancer, Katie Has a Word of Warning

Spreading awareness about colorectal cancer has been my mission since I lost my husband Jay to the disease in 1998. He was just 42 years old. Suddenly, the life and the family I envisioned were gone. I couldn’t believe this had happened to us — really, to Jay.  I wanted to share what I had […]
March 21, 2022

What Comes Next After a Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis?

At 43, Dan Clementi thought he was healthy and in good shape, aside from a cough that wouldn’t go away and the fact that he could no longer climb a flight of stairs without getting winded. With a push from his wife and friends, the police officer and father of four saw a doctor who […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events