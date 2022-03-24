Cancer March 23, 2022

If You’re Waiting to Get Screened for Colon Cancer, Katie Has a Word of Warning

By Katie Couric

family photo of Katie Couric

Why she’s so passionate about spreading the word that the recommended screening age has been lowered to 45.

Spreading awareness about colorectal cancer has been my mission since I lost my husband Jay to the disease in 1998. He was just 42 years old. Suddenly, the life and the family I envisioned were gone. I couldn’t believe this had happened to us — really, to Jay. 

I wanted to share what I had learned about this number two cancer killer of men and women combined. I thought if more people were aware of the symptoms and got screened, perhaps other families would be spared of the heartache ours had endured.  

In the 22 years since we lost Jay, colon cancer hasn’t gone away. In 2021, it was estimated that more than 149,000 people would be diagnosed with the disease and about 53,000 would die. 

Shockingly, colon cancer remains the most preventable, yet least prevented, cancer. Think about that. It’s highly preventable, but people just don’t take the steps they need in order to prevent it.  And because colon cancer is a silent disease — symptoms often appear only when it has advanced — you have to be screened when you’re feeling just fine. And I’ve come to learn that no family history of colon cancer is no guarantee it won’t happen to you.  About 70 percent of colon cancer patients have no family history…so a family history could start with you. 

Since I’ve started spreading the word about colon cancer, there’s been an alarming trend. Colon cancer is on the rise in people younger than 50. I’ve heard heartbreaking stories about people, in the prime of their lives, diagnosed with advanced disease.  Because of that, major medical associations, including the American Cancer Society and United Services Preventive Services Task Force, have updated their guidelines to recommend regular screening start at age 45 — five years earlier than prior recommendations. 

I joined forces with Exact Sciences, the maker of Cologuard, to launch the “Mission to Screen” campaign, at the start of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March 2022. It aims to educate people on colon cancer screening starting at age 45, the importance of early detection, and the availability of multiple screening options. Today there are more screening options than ever before, including noninvasive tests like Cologuard.  

So talk to your doctor. Think of getting screened as something to check off your “to-do” list.  Don’t be one of those people who say, “If only.”  Do it for the people you love so you can be around for them for as long as possible.

More About

Cancer
March 21, 2022

What Comes Next After a Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis?

At 43, Dan Clementi thought he was healthy and in good shape, aside from a cough that wouldn’t go away and the fact that he could no longer climb a flight of stairs without getting winded. With a push from his wife and friends, the police officer and father of four saw a doctor who […]
3 photos of donna otis and her daughter and katie couric 3 photos of donna otis and her daughter and katie couric
March 18, 2022

When the Pain Became Too Much, Death With Dignity Offered My Friend Comfort in the Face of Cancer

I met Donna Otis three years ago when I was visiting my friend Wendy in Rancho Santa Fe. Donna was the new director of The Bridges, a club in Wendy’s community. She was the first female chief executive and general manager executive and had recently relocated from San Francisco. But we weren’t meeting about the […]
an illustration of a colon surrounded by flowers an illustration of a colon surrounded by flowers
March 18, 2022

What You Need to Know About Colorectal Cancer and Protecting Yourself

For colorectal cancer awareness month, we’re taking a closer look at this deadly disease. We checked in with Felice Schnoll-Sussman, MD, a gastroenterologist and the director of The Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health (named after Katie’s late husband), to break down some of the basics.  She spoke to us about how common colorectal cancer […]