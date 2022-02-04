Six Brands to Support on World Cancer Day

Share

Help improve cancer care and research with every purchase.

February 4 was designated World Cancer Day in 2000 when participants in the World Summit Against Cancer signed a charter laying out a unified approach in the fight against cancer. The plan, the charter states, is to bridge the gaps between countries and communities to improve research, prevention, treatment, and all-around care for cancer patients worldwide.

The Union for International Cancer Control, an international advocacy organization, spearheads the initiative and chooses a focus for each year’s day. The theme for 2022 through 2024 is “Closing the Care Gap,” and the first year is focused specifically on raising awareness about the inequities in cancer care and prevention across different communities and populations due to stigma around certain kinds of cancer and lack of access. A key part of the campaign is also to show that current barriers to care can be addressed and removed.

Just two days before this year’s World Cancer Day, President Biden announced a relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative he headed during the Obama administration. The program aims to decrease the death rate from cancer by 50 percent over the next 25 years by accelerating research and improving collaboration — the same principles that guide Stand Up To Cancer, which Katie co-founded in 2007.

In honor of World Cancer Day, we’ve rounded up six brands to learn about and support both on February 4 and every day. Some of them give back to cancer organizations, others are founded by cancer survivors and patients, and some make products that aim to prevent cancer or cater to the needs of cancer patients and survivors. Read on for just a few of the many extraordinary businesses and founders we’re celebrating today.

AnaOno AnaOno When she couldn’t find a bra that worked for her after surgery, breast cancer survivor Dana Donofree had to make her own. She founded AnaOno to ensure that anyone who has undergone breast surgery can find something that’s comfortable and beautiful, with features like front closures and pockets for breast forms. In addition to working with various advocacy groups, AnaOno also donates bras to those in need through Pink Warrior Advocates. buy here

Line in the Sand Line in the Sand Lynne O’Brien founded Line in the Sand after being diagnosed with leukemia eight years ago. Her doctors told her she’d have to stay out of the sun, which she knew just wasn’t going to work. Instead, O’Brien designed sun-protective swimwear for women of all ages using fabrics made of recycled ocean plastic. Line in the Sand manufactures everything in the U.S. and donates 100 percent of its profits to cancer and ocean-conservation organizations, including the Prevent Cancer Foundation and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The Jump In ¾ Leggings and Afternoon Zip Hoodie are Katie’s favorites. buy here

ElyseRyan Jewelry ElyseRyan Jewelry Elise Rosenstock has been using her handmade jewelry to support different charities since 2004, including Stand Up to Cancer. She just released a new design specifically for World Cancer Day, which incorporates the colors of every cancer awareness ribbon alongside black or white beads. $10 from every purchase goes to Stand Up to Cancer’s initiatives to bring scientists together in the search for cures. buy here

Oofos Oofos Oofos, makers of incredibly comfortable and supportive recovery shoes, started Project Pink in 2015 in honor of the company’s first employee, Duncan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and passed away in 2019. Through Project Pink, Oofos donates 2 percent of every online sale to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, with a special collection each year from which 100 percent of the profits go to breast cancer research. To date, Oofos has donated more than $1.8 million to cancer research. buy here