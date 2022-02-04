Cancer February 3, 2022

Six Brands to Support on World Cancer Day

By Ciara Hopkinson

Elyse Ryan bracelet and cancer ribbons

Help improve cancer care and research with every purchase.

February 4 was designated World Cancer Day in 2000 when participants in the World Summit Against Cancer signed a charter laying out a unified approach in the fight against cancer. The plan, the charter states, is to bridge the gaps between countries and communities to improve research, prevention, treatment, and all-around care for cancer patients worldwide.

The Union for International Cancer Control, an international advocacy organization, spearheads the initiative and chooses a focus for each year’s day. The theme for 2022 through 2024 is “Closing the Care Gap,” and the first year is focused specifically on raising awareness about the inequities in cancer care and prevention across different communities and populations due to stigma around certain kinds of cancer and lack of access. A key part of the campaign is also to show that current barriers to care can be addressed and removed.

Just two days before this year’s World Cancer Day, President Biden announced a relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative he headed during the Obama administration. The program aims to decrease the death rate from cancer by 50 percent over the next 25 years by accelerating research and improving collaboration — the same principles that guide Stand Up To Cancer, which Katie co-founded in 2007.

In honor of World Cancer Day, we’ve rounded up six brands to learn about and support both on February 4 and every day. Some of them give back to cancer organizations, others are founded by cancer survivors and patients, and some make products that aim to prevent cancer or cater to the needs of cancer patients and survivors. Read on for just a few of the many extraordinary businesses and founders we’re celebrating today.

AnaOno

Dana Donofree

AnaOno

When she couldn’t find a bra that worked for her after surgery, breast cancer survivor Dana Donofree had to make her own. She founded AnaOno to ensure that anyone who has undergone breast surgery can find something that’s comfortable and beautiful, with features like front closures and pockets for breast forms. In addition to working with various advocacy groups, AnaOno also donates bras to those in need through Pink Warrior Advocates.

Line in the Sand

Lynne O'Brien wearing Line in the Sand apparel

Line in the Sand

Lynne O’Brien founded Line in the Sand after being diagnosed with leukemia eight years ago. Her doctors told her she’d have to stay out of the sun, which she knew just wasn’t going to work. Instead, O’Brien designed sun-protective swimwear for women of all ages using fabrics made of recycled ocean plastic. Line in the Sand manufactures everything in the U.S. and donates 100 percent of its profits to cancer and ocean-conservation organizations, including the Prevent Cancer Foundation and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The Jump In ¾ Leggings and Afternoon Zip Hoodie are Katie’s favorites.

ElyseRyan Jewelry

World Cancer Day Bracelet

ElyseRyan Jewelry

Elise Rosenstock has been using her handmade jewelry to support different charities since 2004, including Stand Up to Cancer. She just released a new design specifically for World Cancer Day, which incorporates the colors of every cancer awareness ribbon alongside black or white beads. $10 from every purchase goes to Stand Up to Cancer’s initiatives to bring scientists together in the search for cures.

Oofos

legs in pink joggers with their feet on the wall wearing pink shoes

Oofos

Oofos, makers of incredibly comfortable and supportive recovery shoes, started Project Pink in 2015 in honor of the company’s first employee, Duncan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and passed away in 2019. Through Project Pink, Oofos donates 2 percent of every online sale to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, with a special collection each year from which 100 percent of the profits go to breast cancer research. To date, Oofos has donated more than $1.8 million to cancer research.

Eastern Standard Provisions

Eastern Standard Provisions breast cancer awareness pretzels

Eastern Standard Provisions

This past year, Eastern Standard Provisions launched several charity collaborations that donate $10 from every purchase to each organization. The collection includes a Breast Cancer Awareness box that supports the American Cancer Society and a St. Jude box that supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which provides free care and searches for cures to childhood cancers and rare diseases. In 2021 alone, Eastern Standard Provisions donated $482,530 to its charity partners.

GETMr.

Dr. Beth Goldstein and Elianna Goldstein

GETMr.

GETMr. co-founder Dr. Beth Goldstein is a breast cancer survivor, and the brand is devoted to decreasing the number of men who are diagnosed with skin cancer each year. GETMr.’s signature product, The Daily, works as an aftershave, moisturizer, and sunscreen to make it as easy as possible for men to protect themselves every day. The Daily is so popular that it’s currently on backorder for up to twelve weeks, but go ahead and preorder it in time for spring.

