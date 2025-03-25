Building Your Own Home Gym Is Way Easier Than You’d Think

Sick of paying for a gym membership just so you can use that pretty basic — and dubiously clean — equipment? (To say nothing of waiting for your turn at the most popular machines, and using those grim showers afterward.) It might be time to transform your own space into the gym of your dreams. Yes, you can absolutely invest in an effective at-home setup — and it’s a lot simpler (and cheaper) than you may think.

In the video above, Kira Stokes, founder of Kira Stokes Fitness, gives us all the detailed info on which items to choose, and she prioritized portable picks that you can even take outside, if you’d like to hit refresh on your regular routine. Her key five pieces of equipment include simple options, like a mat that’ll be the foundation of your workout. (Plus, you can take that bad boy anywhere from the yoga studio to the airport).

Stokes also recommends her own handy gear bundle — the Stoked Starter Set, which includes classic pieces like resistance bands, a core ball, sliders, and a jump rope. The latter of these, she says, is like a fitness secret weapon. “Jumping rope is so incredible for your body,” Stokes says. “It can be low-impact if you do it correctly, and helps build bone density.” Plus, she loves recommending the Stoked Step, which is a light, portable, adjustable tool to elevate your step workouts.

Another tip? Invest in adjustable weights. Instead of making room for a giant rack containing “countless sets of dumbbells,” she says, you can use one pair and just adjust them to a higher weight, to consistently challenge yourself and build strength.

Stokes also loves a bench — specifically a smaller, lighter one that you can pull outside to enjoy a boost of energy from nature while you get shredded. That said, if you’re not interested in working out al fresco, you can opt for a more substantial heavyweight option. Benches are key for ab exercises, lots of dumbbell-oriented moves like chest presses, and weighted hip thrusts (the last of which are an incredible way to build strength in your glutes, quads, and hamstrings).

Lastly, Stokes says you’ll need a suspension trainer — essentially a system of straps and handles that help you use your own bodyweight for resistance. (Stokes has hers attached to a tree, so feel free to get creative.) “The beauty of suspension trainers? They enhance bodyweight strength-training and allow you to truly use your body as a machine.” With them, you can do everything from rows to pushups to tricep extensions. “There’s countless exercises you can do — and [it’s] totally portable.”

Now that you’ve got plenty of gear inspo, you may be wondering what to do after you’ve clicked “purchase.” Never fear: The Kira Stokes Fit App (nab that 7-day free trial, if you’d like to explore it before committing) can help you get started doing guided workouts that’ll push you out of your comfort zone and have you building muscles in no time.