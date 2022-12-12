Al Roker Offers Promising Health Update After Hospitalization 

Share

The weatherman joined his colleagues virtually after being away for weeks.

It has been a rough few weeks for the Today show’s Al Roker, but the good news is that now he’s on the mend.

After being hospitalized twice last month and undergoing a four-week stay, Roker dropped by the morning show via video call on Monday to share an update. While he said his latest health battle has been a “tough slog,” he considers himself “a very fortunate person,” and he also thanked fans and his colleagues for cheering him on and helping lift his spirits.

“It’s been the hardest one yet, and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries,” Roker said on the show. “It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks.

Wondering more about the beloved weatherman? We have more details on his latest health journey.

What happened to Al Roker?

The weatherman was initially rushed to the hospital in November for blood clots in his legs. But when they traveled to his lungs, he had to go back for additional treatment — which caused him to miss his first Thanksgiving parade in 27 years.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” said on Instagram in November.

But this isn’t the first time Roker has faced a health scare: In late 2020, he underwent surgery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. Unfortunately, he’s hardly alone: About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Is Roker still in the hospital?

Though Roker is now back home, it might be awhile before he’s able to return to the office as he focuses on regaining his strength.

“You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you’re in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks,” he said. “It’s just a certain amount of weakness. I’m doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back.”

But his wife, journalist Deborah Roberts, is already celebrating his recovery process. In a post on Instagram, she praised his strength. “I cherish the happy moments and look forward to so very many more,” she wrote in a caption under a photo of the couple. “What a strong man.”