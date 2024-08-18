The 2024 Emmy Race Is Officially Underway — Here Are the Nominees

Share

Plus, how to watch the award show.

The Emmys are back once again this year: Nominations for the 76th awards came out last month, and the hosts for the ceremony were recently announced. This comes just six months after the 2023 Emmy Awards, which were delayed until January 2024 because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes. Now that we’re back on schedule, we’ll see two Emmy Awards ceremonies, and frankly, we’re not complaining.

Though the boycotts resulted in fewer entries overall, the latest round of nominations still includes plenty of newer shows, including Mr. & Mrs. Smith and the most nominated series this year, Shōgun. The surprise Netflix hit Baby Reindeer also made the cut, picking up 11 Emmy nods.

“While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances, and impactful storytelling,” Television Academy chair Cris Abrego said in a press release as they announced this year’s contenders.

Wondering what other series are up for awards? Here are all the shows and actors nominated for the 2024 Emmys and how to watch the ceremony.

When are the 2024 Emmys, and how can you watch them?

The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET or 5 to 8 p.m. PT. You can watch the event live on ABC or wait to stream it on Hulu the next day.

Who’s hosting the Emmys?

Eugene and Dan Levy are poised to emcee this year’s Emmys. In 2020, they became the first father-son duo to win major awards in the same year for their hit TV show, Schitt’s Creek. However, they couldn’t take the stage to accept their awards because the show was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” The Levys wrote in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15.”

The question of who will host the Emmys has become a major issue in recent years, as many opt to pass up the gig. For instance, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was ABC’s top choice for the upcoming ceremony, but he declined it. (An executive at Disney, which owns ABC, told the Hollywood Reporter that he has hosted several times in the past, and it conflicted with his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. But the Levy’s have proved to be well up to the task, given their opening of the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 2024 Emmy Nominees

Outstanding drama series

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“3 Body Problem”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding limited or anthology series

“Baby Reindeer”

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Matt Berry, “What We Do In The Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders In The Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited anthology series or movie

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited anthology series or movie

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Robert Downey Dr., “The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons In Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Outstanding reality/competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

“The Voice”

Outstanding talk series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Late Night with Seth Myers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

You can devour the complete list here.