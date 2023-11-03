What Exactly is a Scooped Bagel and Why Has It Set the Internet Aflame? — And 4 Other Viral Topics, Explained

Share

We surfed and scrolled so you don’t have to.

Is it just us, or is today’s Internet as complex as that 500-page, senior-year trigonometry textbook that still appears in your nightmares? There are so many niche conversations and conflicts happening in different corners of this zeitgeist labyrinth, you’d have to be near-superhuman (or incredibly addicted to your phone) to keep up with every trend peaking and falling across every social media app.

But at the same time, no one wants to miss out on the fun. In the spirit of giving, we’re compiling a weekly list of five trending topics, memes, videos, and other ephemera that are making the rounds online. Love them, hate them, or can’t stop sending them to your friends, these are the moments you don’t want to let pass by.

This week, we’ve scoured social media for the Internet’s most viral moments, and let’s just say that there are a few conversations we can’t escape. On deck, we have one man who’s being canceled for committing a cardinal bagel sin in New York City, a viral discussion about the phenomenon of “Instagram restaurants,” yet another Gen Z spin on a seemingly innocuous wardrobe staple, and a 10-year-old’s first magazine cover shoot. Plus, we’re taking on the new trend that your kids (and grandkids) are pioneering on TikTok: Remixing your favorite songs using the strangest lyrics imaginable.

Scooped bagels

Last week, a TikTok creator named Taylor Offer visited a bagel shop during a trip to New York City — only to quickly receive a healthy dose of culture shock.

“I’m from Los Angeles,” Offer says in a now-viral video. “In Los Angeles, you walk [into a bagel shop] and say, ‘Hey, can I get a scooped, gluten-free bagel?’” In L.A., Offer insists, this request would be met with kindness and understanding. A typical Southern California bagel shop, he reports, might even have several gluten-free options.

“In New York,” he continues, “I just walked in and asked for a scooped, gluten-free bagel. The guy just looks at me and says, ‘I’m not scooping your f*cking bagel, bro.’” Offer goes on to say that the New York bagel shop employee refused the request repeatedly before Offer eventually gave up and left.

What exactly is a scooped bagel, you ask? Considered an abomination to some and a healthy option to others, a scooped bagel has had much of its soft interior removed. The result? A depressing yet apparently lower-carb option for breakfast lovers who are watching their diets.

In a rare moment of unity, the Internet has responded to Offer’s complaints with waves of overwhelming support for the unnamed deli clerk, who is being regarded as a hero.

“So proud of the deli guy for setting healthy boundaries,” one commenter replied to the video.

“We’re all on team deli guy,” says another.

Californias, on the other hand, aren’t going out of their way to claim the scooped bagel.

“I was born and raised in L.A.,” one commenter interjects, “and I’ve never heard of a scooped bagel either.”

“The people actually from L.A. don’t act this way,” says another. “It’s everyone who moves here.”

What do you think? Is the scooped bagel the latest installment in the heated “East Coast versus West Coast” debate? Or, considering that virtually no one — regardless of background or city of origin — is on this TikToker’s side, does the scooped bagel actually have the power to bring us all together and heal some deep cultural divides?

Instagram restaurants

Uber-popular food reviewer, Keith Lee, recently took a trip to Atlanta. Upon visiting a particular restaurant, he left with a very controversial opinion that has blossomed into a larger takedown of “Instagram” restaurants. At first, Lee’s family (sans Keith) entered the restaurant to ask for a to-go order. The staff politely asked Lee’s family to leave, claiming that the restaurant was closed early for deep cleaning — though other customers were dining and picking up orders.

Upon hearing that his family was refused service, Lee entered the restaurant. The staff immediately recognized him (yep, he’s that famous) and insisted he stay to eat. Lee declined, claiming that his notoriety shouldn’t earn him special treatment.

Upon posting the video, the restaurant immediately came under fire for its treatment of Lee’s family. But the Internet also began criticizing the restaurant’s list of “rules” for dining, which include a time limit for each table and strict gratuity policies.

Now, some creators are firing back on dining culture within Atlanta or within Black spaces, while others are becoming angry at the phenomenon of so-called “Instagram restaurants” — those pricey brunch spots with long wait times that often feature picture-perfect decor like grass walls and neon signs. Known for bottomless drinks and imposed time limits, these establishments are under fire for being overpriced, low on value, and too strict.

In an era when the cost of groceries can be too much, Lee has unintentionally opened the floodgates for a debate over what kind of dining is now worth the money. Increasingly, restaurant-goers don’t want to pay for a flashy, nightclub-esque experience — instead, diners want their cash to go toward excellent food and friendly service. Bottomless mimosas, it seems, might be on their way out.

Gen Z’s bar shoes

It’s no secret that Gen Z fashion choices inspire a lot of controversy. And as known lovers of casual clothing, they’re particularly fond of the Air Force One sneaker. Weirdly, young adults often get these kicks shamelessly filthy — only to pair them with a dazzling outfit. Why, you might wonder, are they so set on wearing dirty shoes while trying to show off on a night out?

Luckily, a TikTok creator who goes by So Kiara has enlightened us. In a short video, she realizes the purpose of the grimy sneakers. Gen Z aren’t being sloppy; they’re purposefully using designated “bar shoes.”

Bar shoes are trendy yet expendable shoes that you can feel comfortable letting loose in. If you’re going to be at a rowdy party where drinks are flowing, it’s safer to wear designated dirty shoes instead of precious stilettos. If you search the Internet, you can even find young people posting odes to their beloved bar shoes.

Admittedly, the generational divide between boomers, millennials, and Gen Z can be contentious. But you can’t deny that bar shoes can save your beloved new ballet flats from accidental damage. Maybe it’s time we all take a page out of the Gen Z playbook to save ourselves broken heels and subsequent heartache.

North West’s I-D Magazine cover

On 10/31, I-D Magazine debuted their new covergirl: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West.

While both of West’s parents have undergone years of controversy in the public eye, the Internet quickly fawned over 10-year-old West’s star turn. The key to the positive feedback is West’s inspiring, contagious confidence. When asked about her style icon, she responds, “Me.”

North West for I-D magazine pic.twitter.com/mPDWmuCyfg — garçon (@boymolish) October 31, 2023

She also told the magazine that she aspires to own both her parents’ companies one day (she has three younger siblings who might want a say, but she’s not letting that hold her back). So it’s safe to say West will reappear on magazine covers sometime in the future.

Classic rock songs rewritten with Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang

Are you a fan of classic bands like The Beatles? Well, it turns out that Gen Z and Gen Alpha (kids born from the 2010s onward) are becoming fans, too. But be warned that young adults and teens are beginning to remix those beloved hit songs on their own very strange terms. While these creators are all for using classic rock music, they’ve been replacing the old, well-worn lyrics with the most confusing, borderline unsettling slang.

It would be impossible to catalog each word of these songs without drafting a thesaurus. Even if you can translate some of these words, they’re strung together incomprehensibly. “Rizz,” for instance, means “charisma” — but what does that have to do with Ohio? “Skibidi” refers to a rather disturbing yet harmless series of YouTube shorts, but what does that have to do with…virtually anything? Maybe it’s best not to ask questions and just embrace this new take on the classics as good-natured fun. And hey, you can always turn the tables and tell your kid or grandkid they have “rizz” to watch them freak out.