Exclusive: A New “Golden Bachelorette” Teaser Reveals Some of Joan’s Dates

Cue the chills.

A new teaser for The Golden Bachelorette reveals Joan Vassos is prepared as she faces her third chance at finding love.

Katie Couric Media is exclusively premiering the latest clip ahead of the new season — which starts Sept. 18 — and it’ll give you chills.

Joan is just as we remember her from Gerry’s season: Earnest and open about how hard it can be to meet your match at this stage in life. Watch the brand-new clip below.

“When you’re 61 years old, you have very few opportunities to change your life,” she says as the teaser opens. “This time, I have to be ready,” she adds, probably in reference to her early departure from The Golden Bachelor to tend to her postpartum daughter.

The clip reveals some seriously romantic dates — one horseback riding in a valley and another in Vegas! She appears to have a very intimate moment post-horseback riding with Jonathan, a 61-year-old shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa, and enjoys a limo ride in Las Vegas with another lucky contestant.

“I see a future, which is not what I felt like for a really long time,” our leading lady says. “I don’t feel invisible now.”

You might recall one of the most poignant quotes from Gerry’s season, which came from Joan, about feeling invisible. As she left, she reflected on her experience and decision to come on the show. She said, “As you become older, you become invisible. People don’t see you anymore. You become less significant than when you were young.”

So, we’re thrilled to hear this new experience has changed that for her.

It’s safe to say this teaser has us even more excited about the upcoming season. Stick with us for weekly updates as we count down the days and episode recaps once Joan takes center stage.