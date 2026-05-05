These Met Gala Looks Are Literal Works Of Art

These are the celebrity arrivals that wowed us.

By Sara Levine, Lifestyle and Culture Editor
Celebrities Published: May 4, 2026
beyonce in a crown and silver gown cascading down the steps of the met gala 2026

Getty Images

If you're a fashion and pop culture enthusiast, then the first Monday in May is practically a sacred holiday: It's when the Met Gala, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's annual fundraiser, is held. The star-studded event is famously invite-only, and while none of us humble spectators quite know what goes on inside the gala, we raptly tune in annually to see the jaw-dropping looks grace the museum's iconic steps.

This year's dress code is "Fashion Is Art," complementing the exhibit's theme, which is "Costume Art." Now, you might be wondering: Isn't every year's red carpet meant to be a mixture of art and fashion? And you would be correct — Met Gala looks are known for being over-the-top, with dramatic silhouettes and unconventional materials, not something you'd see hanging on a rack. This year, that seems to be more explicit: The Met says the dress code encourages attendees to "express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history."

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour are co-chairing the gala — Wintour's first since leaving her longtime post as Vogue's editor-in-chief. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are the event's honorary co-chairs, which has prompted some activists to call for a boycott. While it remains to be seen if any celebrities are taking them up on it, two prominent New Yorkers have already made a point to announce they won't be there: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji. Mamdani told Hell Gate that while he thinks The Met is “an incredible museum" and "a critical part of the city," his "focus is also on affordability and making the most expensive city in the United States affordable...And that's what I'm looking to spend a lot of my time focused on.”

Now that you know the essential info, we're ready to share our favorite Met Gala looks:

Best Met Gala Looks 2026

Nicole Kidman and her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

nicole kidman and her daughter sunday at the 2026 met gala red carpet

Cara Delevingne

cara delevigne in a black gown on the 2026 met gala red carpet

Ashley Graham

ashley graham posing on the met gala 2026 red carpet in a nude gown

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain in a colorful gown at the met gala 2026 red carpet

Charli XCX

charli xcx in a black gown on the met gala 2026 red carpet

Lena Dunham

LEna dunham in a red gown at the 2026 met gala red carpet

Sam Smith

sam smith at the 2026 met gala

Naomi Osaka

naomi osaka met gala

Venus Williams

venus williams in a black gown at the 2026 met gala

Zoe Kravitz

zoe kravitz at the 2026 met gala

Sarah Pigeon

Sarah Pigeon at the 2026 Met Gala.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry at the 2026 Met Gala.

Connor Storrie

Connor Storrie attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde at the 2026 Met Gala.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe at the 2026 Met Gala.

Alysa Liu

Alysa Liu at the 2026 Met Gala.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum at the 2026 Met Gala.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber at the 2026 Met Gala/

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2026 Met Gala.

Rihanna

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Rihanna leaves The Carlyle Hotel before the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Felicity Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt

felicity blunt, stanley tucci and emily blunt at the 2026 met gala

Cher

cher in a black gown at the 2026 met gala

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner in a red gown at the 2026 met gala

Keke Palmer

keke palmer in a red gown at the 2026 met gala

Cardi B

cardi b at the 2026 met gala

Colman Domingo

colman domingo in a rainbow suit at the 2026 met gala

Teyana Taylor and Haider Ackermann

teyana taylor and designer Haider Ackermann at the 2026 met gala

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé

blu ivy and beyonce at the 2026 met gala

Madonna

madonna in a dress with a train held up by 6 women at the 2026 met gala

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at the 2026 met gala

Serena Williams

serena williams in a silver gown at the 2026 met gala

Blake Lively

blake lively in a multicolored gown at the met gala 2026

Nicole Kidman, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, and Anna Wintour

Nicole Kidman, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, and Anna Wintour at the Met Gala

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