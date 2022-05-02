Workplace May 2, 2022

A “Great Midlife Crisis”? What’s Driving Older, More Experienced Workers to Switch Jobs

By Katie Couric Media

an illustration of people leaving and entering an office

Shutterstock

Plus, why there’s a rise in “unretirement.”

In the early days of the pandemic, it was younger workers who were quitting en masse. Now, older Americans are the ones leaving their jobs. Here’s a closer look at this new phase of the Great Resignation some are calling the “great midlife crisis.”

Who’s calling it quits?

Young workers and those employed in the service industry were quitting in record numbers last year. (Some 4.5 million left their jobs in November 2021 — the most in two decades.) But industry experts have noticed a shift. Between the first quarter of 2021 and 2022, the most growth in resignations came from people 40 to 60 years old, Vox reports. And the ones most likely to quit were in higher-paid fields like finance and tech, per data from two HR analytics companies. 

What’s behind the trend?

The pandemic appears to have jolted some of these workers to reconsider what they really want out of their professional lives, Columbia Business School professor Adam Galinksy told Vox, triggering a “great midlife crisis.”

“At the midpoint of life, we become aware of our own mortality, and it allows us to reflect on what really matters to us,” he said. The pandemic has only amplified this. 

Some of these high earners are quitting in order to find better work-life balance. (Many of them say they resigned instead of returning to the office.) And some are shifting gears to pursue more fulfilling work. They’re also quitting because there are still a good deal of jobs out there for them to fill. The trend has even hit the C-suite, with some high-level execs walking off the job as they reassess the role of work in their lives, the New York Times reports

What about the “unretirees”?

More and more Americans are taking a cue from Tom Brady and are deciding to “unretire.” The pandemic drove a spike in early retirement. Some low-income Americans were displaced by the Covid-19 crisis, others chose to leave the workforce because of the increased health risks, and some saw an opportunity as surging home values created a windfall for property owners. 

But with a recession on the horizon, many have taken a U-turn, having been lured back by employers offering better pay and more flexibility. According to Axios, 2.8% of workers who said they were retired in January 2021 had returned to work by January 2022.

More About

Workplace
Gretchen Carlson standing in front of US flags Gretchen Carlson standing in front of US flags
March 29, 2022

Gretchen Carlson Just Helped Change U.S. Labor Law

The Me Too movement brought to light predators in various industries who’d used their power and influence to harass, assault, and prey on women — often with no repercussions. That was allowed to continue, in some cases, by the fact that victims had been forced by their employers to sign airtight non-disclosure agreements (aka NDAs) […]
A woman leaving the office with her thins in a box A woman leaving the office with her thins in a box
March 24, 2022

The Pandemic Normalized Taking a Career Break — Here’s How to Incorporate It Into Your Job Hunt

The Great Resignation doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, and this professional trend isn’t just changing how people think about leaving their jobs — it’s also shifting how they look for a new one. A record-breaking 48 million workers quit in 2021. And while some of them were transitioning into an earlier-than-expected retirement, […]
Modern and stylish home interior with wooden mock up poster fra Modern and stylish home interior with wooden mock up poster fra
February 21, 2022

How to Make Your Office Feel More Like Home

A recent survey shows that a pretty big chunk of the American population (40 percent, in fact) wants to work from home forever. Still, plenty of U.S. companies are welcoming workers back into the office, albeit differently than before. But if the idea of giving up WFC (working from couch) while wearing coffee-stained sweatpants is […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events