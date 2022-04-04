Relationships April 4, 2022

Yes, There’s a Difference Between Sex, Gender, and Gender Identity — Here’s a Breakdown

By Katie Couric Media

graphic of gender symbols

Graphic by Giovanna Pineda/KCM

The terms are often confused, but it’s important to understand the difference.

Not too long ago, it was common for the terms “sex” and “gender” to be used interchangeably. But as our understanding of relationships and identity changes and grows, so has our vocabulary. 

Sex, gender, and gender identity are distinct. And grasping the meaning of each term is a crucial part of appreciating our expanding view of the human experience, thinking through some of the hot-button issues that have risen to the forefront of today’s culture wars, and supporting the queer and trans community. Legislation like the Don’t Say Gay bill in Florida and other bills looking to ban transgender kids from school sports has LGBTQIA folks on edge, says Salem Joseph, a youth leadership developer for The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City. 

Joseph says that knowing that people are making an effort to understand these concepts is comforting, and makes it easier to start conversations about gender and identity. 

Here’s a simple primer on the difference between sex, gender, and gender identity:

What is sex?

Sex describes a person’s physiology. It’s assigned at birth based on external anatomy or a person’s chromosomes. People are usually assigned male or female, and in some cases intersex — when a child displays a combination of both male and female anatomy.

What is gender?

Gender refers to the “socially constructed” characteristics of women, men, girls, and boys, according to the World Health Organization. These are expectations a culture has about how men and women may dress or behave, for example. The main difference is that sex is about a person’s physiology, while gender is society’s set of standards about men and women. 

However, the concept of gender is changing. Increasingly, gender is being viewed as a spectrum, not binary. More and more people are identifying as somewhere along a continuum between male and female, or as neither. 

“The idea people are moving toward is that gender is really something you can define for yourself,”  Joseph says.

What is gender identity?

The term gender identity has been around for a while. It was coined back in the 1960s by the psychiatrist Robert Stoller, who used the word to describe a person’s deeply felt, internal experience of gender. Gender identity does not need to correspond with a person’s assigned sex. 

For example, a person assigned female at birth can describe their gender identity as male and would be considered transgender or trans. Some people feel neither male nor female and may use terms like “genderqueer” or “gender fluid” to describe themselves. And for some people, their assigned sex and gender identity are more or less aligned — they’re considered cisgender. 

More About

Relationships
open relationship should you try one open relationship should you try one
March 31, 2022

Here’s Why You Might Want to Try an Open Relationship

Staying faithful to your partner is a vow that has been traditionally viewed as sacred. But there’s a growing population of couples who are exploring relationships outside their marriage or partnership — with the consent of their partners. When they’re set up effectively, open relationships can be an honest, safe, and consensual way for one […]
illustration of a wedding photo being ripped in half illustration of a wedding photo being ripped in half
March 22, 2022

Why Are So Many Baby Boomers Getting Divorced Right Now?

“Boomer” or “gray” divorce, aka divorce among people currently in their mid-50s to 70s, is skyrocketing. Over the past 20 years, the overall divorce rate in the United States has declined — but for the over-50 age group, the divorce rate has actually doubled, according to 2014 research.  A few years later, this trend is […]
collage of clevr lattes, lululemon belt bag, and kindra spray collage of clevr lattes, lululemon belt bag, and kindra spray
March 21, 2022

Cement Yourself as the *Best* Friend With These Thoughtful Gifts

Do you ever just feel overwhelmed with how much you love your friends? We do. Maybe that makes us weird, but there’s something about knowing that someone will always have your back that makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside. Whether you’ve got a friend who’s more like a sister, someone who feels like your […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events