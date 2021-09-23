We Have the Trailer for Katie’s New Season of Next Question — And This Time, the Podcast Gets Personal

Share

A new season of Next Question with Katie Couric is around the corner, and this time, Katie’s getting candid. Today, we get to share a taste of it with you with the launch of the trailer.

In some ways, this season will be like previous ones — Katie will be interviewing fascinating public figures about news, culture, and everything in between. But, this time, Katie’s also in the hot seat. In conjunction with the release of her memoir Going There on Oct. 26 (preorder it now!), Katie is going there. Throughout the season, she’ll be revisiting the highs, and lows, of her career and her personal life.

Next Question will be sharing exclusive podcast-only conversations between Katie and some of her closest friends, family, and confidants. And in the lead-up to the book’s publication, Katie will explore some of the biggest news stories — and the people behind them — that she has covered over the decades. This season will take fans and listeners behind the scenes of both the making of her memoir, and the making of her extraordinary (and sometimes tumultuous) personal and professional life. Come for Katie’s signature curiosity and no-holds-barred interviews, but stay for her own take on the incredible history-making events she’s witnessed over the years.

We promise this season is the perfect companion to her book and the conversations she’ll be having along her book tour.

The new season starts Sept. 30 and brand new episodes air every Thursday.