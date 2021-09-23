Going There September 23, 2021

We Have the Trailer for Katie’s New Season of Next Question — And This Time, the Podcast Gets Personal

A new season of Next Question with Katie Couric is around the corner, and this time, Katie’s getting candid. Today, we get to share a taste of it with you with the launch of the trailer. 

In some ways, this season will be like previous ones — Katie will be interviewing fascinating public figures about news, culture, and everything in between. But, this time, Katie’s also in the hot seat. In conjunction with the release of her memoir Going There on Oct. 26 (preorder it now!), Katie is going there. Throughout the season, she’ll be revisiting the highs, and lows, of her career and her personal life.  

Next Question will be sharing exclusive podcast-only conversations between Katie and some of her closest friends, family, and confidants. And in the lead-up to the book’s publication, Katie will explore some of the biggest news stories — and the people behind them — that she has covered over the decades. This season will take fans and listeners behind the scenes of both the making of her memoir, and the making of her extraordinary (and sometimes tumultuous) personal and professional life. Come for Katie’s signature curiosity and no-holds-barred interviews, but stay for her own take on the incredible history-making events she’s witnessed over the years.

We promise this season is the perfect companion to her book and the conversations she’ll be having along her book tour.

The new season starts Sept. 30 and brand new episodes air every Thursday.

More About

Going There
September 17, 2021

The Story Behind Katie’s Collab With Eyewear Brand Caddis on Limited-Edition ‘Going There’ Readers

Fact: every time Katie posts a picture wearing her Caddis reading glasses, she gets a million DMs about them. So she teamed up with her go-to eyewear brand on a limited-edition pair of readers in celebration of her upcoming memoir Going There (which you can preorder here).  Etched on top of the vivid blue frames is — […]
September 13, 2021

The Best New Memoirs to Look Forward to This Fall

Here at KCM, there’s little that gives us more joy than truly great books. Our staff’s eclectic taste runs the gamut, but we’re always passing around an exciting title or two that we can’t stop reading. Lately, our minds have been on memoirs — and not just because the one and only Katie has been […]
September 1, 2021

Katie Reflects on Covering Hurricane Katrina

Over the next few weeks, in anticipation of Katie’s book release, we’ll be sharing exclusive excerpts that didn’t make the final cut. (There was too much good stuff to fit into one book!) This week, in recognition of the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and as Hurricane Ida plows through the South, Katie remembers traveling to […]