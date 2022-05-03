The Most Lavish Looks From the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Share

The celebs attending this year’s Met Gala were invited to celebrate America’s Gilded Age from 1870 to 1900 — and their interpretations ranged from the glorious, to the strange, to the… kind of irrelevant.

Here are some of the night’s most memorable looks.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took to the red carpet together, with Kim looking fantastic in an iconic dress that belonged to Marilyn Monroe, who did not live through America’s Gilded Age. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Theme bedamned, she still killed it. (Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images)

Theatre producer Jordan Roth’s extraordinary look certainly turned heads. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

We don’t even need to explain that Lizzo looked incredible. (Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images)

Blake Lively negotiated a potentially problematic theme with something witty and inventive, and looked amazing to boot. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Corset? Check. (Gigi Hadid understood the assignment.) (Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images)

Shawn Mendes wore a high collar! That’s a theme check, right? (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were adorable per usual. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

OF COURSE Lin got this right, but we’d have loved him either way. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Amy Schumer kept things simple. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

As if we’d joke about Anna. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Three cheers for Megan Thee Stallion’s gilded and delightful ensemble. (Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images)

We hope everyone appreciated Bad Bunny’s flair amid a sea of men in suits. (Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images)

Winnie Harlow’s “White Swan meets Black Swan” energy was pretty captivating. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Hillary Rodham Clinton was on-brand in a dress inspired by “gutsy” women. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)