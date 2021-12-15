Culture December 15, 2021

Find Out Which U.S. Cities Are the Most (and Least) Festive!

By Tess Bonn

Philadelphia boast house row Christmas lights

Getty

In the top spot is a popular tourist destination that packs a ton of holiday spirit. 

The holiday season is in full swing, and some cities are going all out. Yard care company LawnStarter just released its list of the most (and least) festive cities across the U.S. — and they might as well be straight out of a Hallmark holiday movie. 

The startup examined the 200 biggest U.S. cities and ranked each out of a possible 100 points averaged across five metrics, including frolicking (snowfall and walkability), merrymaking (holiday events), entertaining (party supply shops and decorating), eating, and shopping. 

Could your city be one of them? Read on to find out. 

What were the highlights?

As the home of the tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center, New York was practically a shoo-in for the top spot. The Big Apple’s holiday cheer practically swept all of the categories. But there were two notable exceptions: Newark, New Jersey claims the most holiday festivals and events, while Syracuse, New York has the most snowfall. Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and San Francisco rounded out the top five for the most overall cheer. 

Which cities have the least cheer?

Did someone say, “bah humbug?” Enterprise, Nevada had the least amount of festivity. But it wasn’t alone: a handful of Texas cities also fell to the bottom of the list, including Amarillo, Brownsville, Laredo, and Corpus Christi. Luckily, bigger cities in the Lone Star state know how to turn up the holiday cheer, with Houston faring the best at No. 26 overall. 

The full list of the most festive cities is U.S:

1. New York, New York

2. Chicago, Illinois

3. Boston, Massachusetts

4. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

5. San Francisco, California 

6. Los Angeles, California 

7. Jersey City, New Jersey

8. Newark, New Jersey

9. Denver, Colorado

10. Washington, D.C.  

11. Anaheim, California

12. Irvine, California 

And the least festive are:

191. Montgomery, Alabama

192. Amarillo, Texas

193. Sunrise Manor, Nevada 

194. Cape Coral, Florida

195. Shreveport, Louisiana 

196. Brownsville, Texas

197. Corpus Christi, Texas

198. Laredo, Texas

199. Port St. Lucie, Florida

200. Enterprise, Nevada 

