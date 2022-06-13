The 75th Tony Awards — Aka, the Year of the Understudy

Share

It’s been a rocky few years for the theater world, with shows that would otherwise have enjoyed uninterrupted sell-out runs forced to close or pause production thanks to the pandemic. There was still a lot to celebrate at the 75th annual Tony Awards however, with big payoffs for Broadway transfers of West End hits.

The Lehman Trilogy, which transferred to New York after several sold-out runs in London, won best play, best director and best actor in a play.

The Lehman Trilogy cast attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Joaquina Kalukango, who won best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for her role in Paradise Square. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Myles Frost, who won best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for his role in MJ. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“This play was written as a hymn to the city of New York but, like the Lehman brothers themselves, our show started thousands of miles away,” the play’s co-author Ben Power said as he collected his prize. Power also thanked director Sam Mendes and all the others who never gave up on the project during the 577 days between the “fourth preview and fifth preview” — which was how long the show was shut down due to the pandemic.

Company’s Patti Lupone, who won best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical, thanked “all of the Covid safety people” as she accepted her award. With a cheeky nod to a viral video of an anti-masker in the show’s audience — who interrupted a performance by yelling that she paid Lupone’s salary — she also thanked producer Chris Harper “who pays my salary.”

U.S. playwright Michael R. Jackson, winner of the Best Book of a Musical for A Strange Loop, and singer-actress co-producer Jennifer Hudson pose in the press room during the 75th Annual Tony Awards. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Matt Doyle, who won best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for his part in Company. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Deirdre O’Connell, who won best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for her turn in Dana H. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson graciously thanked his understudy when collecting his award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for his turn in Take Me Out. Considering how regularly understudies have had to step in thanks to Covid infections among casts, this year’s event might’ve been a good moment to introduce an award for best understudy. Maybe next time…

We have the full list of this year’s winners and nominees, below.

Best play

Clyde’s

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

Best musical

Girl from the North Country

MJ

Mr Saturday Night

Paradise Square

Six: The Musical

A Strange Loop – WINNER!

Best revival of a play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out – WINNER!

Trouble in Mind

Best revival of a musical

Caroline, or Change

Company – WINNER!

The Music Man

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H – WINNER!

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Billy Crystal, Mr Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ – WINNER!

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square – WINNER!

Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out – WINNER!

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kenita R Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew – WINNER!

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, Clyde’s

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Matt Doyle, Company – WINNER!

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

AJ Shively, Paradise Square

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl from the North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company – WINNER!

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best direction of a play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H

Best direction of a musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company – WINNER!

Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best scenic design of a play

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best scenic design of a musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie, Company – WINNER!

Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best book of a musical

Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country,

Lynn Nottage, MJ

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, Mr Saturday Night

Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square

A Strange Loop, Michael R Jackson – WINNER!

Best original score (music and/or lyrics)

Flying Over Sunset, Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Michael Korie

Mr Saturday Night, Music: Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics: Amanda Green

Paradise Square, Music: Jason Howland, Lyrics: Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare

Six: The Musical, Music and lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss – WINNER!

A Strange Loop, Music and lyrics: Michael R Jackson

Best costume design of a play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth – WINNER!

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

Best costume design of a musical

Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, Six: The Musical – WINNER!

Paul Tazewell, MJ

Best lighting design of a play

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy – WINNER!

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Best lighting design of a musical

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, Six: The Musical

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

Natasha Katz, MJ – WINNER!

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best sound design of a play

Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H – WINNER!

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Best sound design of a musical

Simon Baker, Girl from the North Country

Paul Gatehouse, Six: The Musical

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

Gareth Owen, MJ – WINNER!

Best choreography

Camille A Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six: The Musical

Bill T Jones, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ – WINNER!

Best orchestrations

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, Six: The Musical

Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country – WINNER!

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Special award for lifetime achievement in the theatre

Angela Lansbury

Special Tony award

James C Nicola

Isabelle Stevenson Tony award

Robert E Wankel

Regional theatre Tony award

Court theatre

Tony honors for excellence in the theatre

Asian American Performers Action Coalition

Broadway for All

Feinstein’s/54 Below

Emily Grishman

United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE