Stevie Nicks’ Heartfelt Tribute to Christine McVie

The Fleetwood Mac star died yesterday after a brief illness.

Fans around the world are devastated at the news that Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died aged 79.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” a statement posted on her official Instagram account reads. “She was in the company of her family.”

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

The iconic singer-songwriter was the mastermind behind Fleetwood Mac classics like Everywhere, You Make Loving Fun, and Songbird.

Singer/Songwriter Christine McVie performs at The Omni Coliseum in Atlanta Georgia June 1, 1977 (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band’s official tribute to her reads. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

“Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Her dear friend and bandmate Stevie Nicks shared her own heartfelt handwritten message on Instagram.

She said that ever since she’d learned of McVie’s illness late on Saturday night, the song Hallelujah by Haim had been “swirling” around her head. She wrote that she’d wanted to come to London, explaining: “I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now.”

The letter finishes: “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me, always, Stevie.”

Read her full letter below.