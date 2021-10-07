Sports October 7, 2021

Women’s Soccer Faces a #MeToo Moment

By Rachel Uda

national women's soccer league

Players are speaking out about the sexual harassment and abuse they experienced.

In a recent report by The Athletic, National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) players accused longtime coach Paul Riley of sexual harassment and abuse. One of them, Sinead Farrelly, said he coerced her into having sex, while another, Mana Shim, said he pressured her and Farrelly to kiss in front of him. Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was also accused of verbal abuse and creating a toxic work culture for women in a Washington Post report.

The situation in their own words: Farrelly and Shim went on Today to discuss the abuse. “He’s a predator,” Shim said. “He took away our careers.” The sport’s others stars have also stood beside them — and accused the league of not protecting its players. Alex Morgan claimed on Twitter that the NWSL knew about the accusations but had failed to act “multiple times,” while Megan Rapinoe wrote: “Burn it all down. Let all their heads roll.”

What has the fallout been? Both Riley and Burke were fired. NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird and Washington Spirit CEO and majority owner Steve Baldwin both resigned, and the league canceled games scheduled for last weekend.

What comes next? Players are pressuring Baldwin to go even further by selling his stake in the club. Meanwhile, U.S. Soccer has hired former acting Attorney General Sally Yates to lead an investigation into the league. The reckoning has also spread to leagues across the globe, with top players in Venezuela and Australia going public with their own stories of abuse.

More About

Sports
September 23, 2021

Molner’s Picks: The Best Gear for Your Golf Game

Molner, here! It’s no secret that I’m a bit of a golf nut. If you’re a fan like me, you already know we’re entering the golden season of golf. Early fall is the ideal time to hit the course, as the weather gets more consistent and temperatures start to dip down. I’m not one to […]
August 27, 2021

5 Female Sports Icons on What Women’s Equality Means to Them

Yesterday was Women’s Equality Day. And just after the Olympics, and in the middle of the Paralympics, we found ourselves reaching out to the female athletes we know to get their thoughts on what this day means to them. From Shawn Johnson to Gail Devers to Julie Foudy, these women shared words of wisdom on […]
August 24, 2021

The Best Moments From the Tokyo Paralympics So Far

After a dazzling opening ceremony in Tokyo, the Paralympics have officially begun. From the photo finishes to upset victories, check out some of the best moments from the Games — and check back daily for updates! Ibrahim Hamadtou Stuns in Table Tennis They call Ibrahim Hamadtou Mr. Impossible for a reason. The Egyptian table tennis star […]