The Latest on Damar Hamlin’s Terrifying Collapse

Share

The 24-year-old NFL star is in critical condition.

Last night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals came to a jarring halt when the Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Here’s what we know so far.

What happened

It was the first quarter and Hamlin, 24, had just made a hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He stood up after the open-field tackle and just moments later, fell backward. Within five minutes an ambulance was on the field, and medics administered CPR before taking Hamlin to a Cincinnati hospital.

The game was suspended immediately, and then postponed. The players, who were visibly distressed, returned to their locker rooms. Many had been crying, and some took a knee on the field before they left.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement early this morning saying that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest. His heartbeat was restored on the field, and he’s “currently sedated and listed in critical condition.” A spokesperson told Good Morning America that Hamiln’s “fighting” and that his family’s “in good spirits” and “taking it minute by minute.”

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Kelsey Conway, a reporter who covers the Bengals for the Cincinnati Enquirer, told CNN that the NFL had activated its Emergency Action Plan in response to Hamlin’s collapse.

“They never want things like this to happen, but they are prepared for situations like this,” she explained. “And they were able to get him to better care as quickly as they could. He had a police escort take him in the ambulance. So, he got there pretty quickly.”

The response

Former NFL player Ephraim Salaam shared some insight as to how the other players must be feeling right now, telling CNN’s John Berman: “You could see that they were visibly bothered by what was going on on both teams. And I believe it was that reaction from the players that spurred others to realize that this game couldn’t possibly go on.”

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

“The type of trauma and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) that comes with watching one of your brothers go down like this and fight for his life live on television,” he added. “Those are the types of things that you just can’t shake off in 20 minutes and get back to playing.”

Salaam stressed the importance of the game’s postponement for the sake of the players’ mental health, explaining: “It is not just about the physical injuries we witness. It is about the mental health. Dealing with the trauma after witnessing something like the Hamlin injury.”

CNN Sports Correspondent and former NFL player Coy Wire said that the game’s postponement marked an improvement in attitudes toward player safety.

“A year ago, five years ago, certainly not 10 years ago, they would not have stopped the game,” he said. “We’re not seeing that right now … there’s been a paradigm shift in terms of player health and safety and how precious our lives are. And that the game is not worth it in the end when it comes to serious issues like this.”

Tributes have poured in from sports stars, celebrities, and politicians alike.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted: “Fran and I offer our prayers for Damar Hamlin. We join everyone in Cincinnati and across this country in praying for this young athlete.”

Bernice King, Martin Luther King’s daughter, tweeted: “I am praying for Damar Hamlin. My heart goes out to his family and teammates. The response of both teams reminds us that we are so connected as human beings. We matter to each other.”

Basketball legend Lebron James tweeted “praying for you kid,” and shared a video of Hamlin hugging loved ones before the game.

Fundraiser takes off

A GoFundMe page Hamlin started in 2020 to help raise money to buy toys for kids in need has received millions of dollars worth of donations overnight. Having received $2,921 in donations between December 2020 and December 2022, the tally is now at $3,181,800.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote in 2020. “I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.”