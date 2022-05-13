The Best Father’s Day Gifts for Golfers, According to Molner

Share

Picture yourself teeing off with these must-haves.

Molner, here! It’s no secret that I’m a bit of a golf nut. If you’re a fan like me, you already know we’re entering the golden season of golf. Early summer is the ideal time to hit the course, as the weather gets more consistent and temperatures haven’t yet gotten too hot to play. I’m not one to wax poetic about golden light and crisp breezes, but for any golf skeptics out there, I challenge you not to enjoy a morning spent walking through a green oasis, hitting a few balls and maybe having a drink or two. I rest my case. Golf gear also makes for a great Father’s Day gift, so if you know someone who loves the game as much as I do, keep reading.

Spending time out on the course is an ideal way for me to clear my mind, get a little exercise, and enjoy the great outdoors. It’s also time I can spend with my buddies, catching up while we tee off and enjoy a couple of drinks. If the man in your life enjoys a good golf game, chances are he’d love some updated gear for Father’s Day, which is right around the corner.

Whether you’re an avid golfer or a novice, I’ve assembled a list of some of my favorite golf gear for whenever I have the chance to hit the links. Treat one of my fellow golf nuts or yourself to apparel, gear, or home practice equipment that can be used all year round.

Puma Ignite Fasten8 Golf Shoes Soft spikes and spikeless golf shoes are all the rage right now because of their versatility and comfort. I like being able to get to and from the course without worrying about a second pair of shoes, so they’re perfect for me. These Pumas are comfortable right out of the box and are super supportive, making it easy to walk 18 holes without any complaints. buy here

Kentwool Socks There’s nothing worse than getting blisters from a long round of 18 holes. Treat your feet with a pair of Kentwool socks. This pair was designed specifically for golf — the cushioning and supportive knit will prevent soreness and blisters, and merino wool wicks moisture to keep you cool. Buy Here

Peter Millar Hales Performance Jersey Polo Peter Millar makes one of my favorite golf polos. It was designed to be worn on and off the course and features moisture-wicking, four-way-stretch material. It comes in a range of colors, but I have my eyes on this striped style. It even includes UPF 50+ sun protection for added coverage during your next round in the sun. buy here

Get Mr. The Daily I never hit the course without my sunscreen. I’ve been using The Daily by Get Mr., an up-and-coming men’s health brand. This is not your typical sunscreen. It’s a face lotion, aftershave, and an SPF 30 all packed in one bottle. It will simplify your morning routine, and it’s mineral-based formula will protect your skin from the sun for hours. Buy Here

TaylorMade 2021 Tour Preferred Flex Glove These are hands down my favorite golf gloves (no pun intended). TaylorMade offers the ultimate flexibility to keep your swing smooth and steady. They also feature enhanced breathability to keep your hands from getting too sweaty. Pair it with these TaylorMade Tour Response balls and you’ll be ready to hit the links. buy here

Peter Millar Alice Petal Hem Skort Katie loves this performance skort from Peter Millar. Like most of their clothing, it can be worn on the course, on the court, or just about anywhere around town. It also features its UPF 50+ sun protection, which offers additional coverage for your skin. Buy Here

S’well Water Bottle Am I obsessed with S’well? Maybe, but it’s for good reason. The brand’s signature water bottle is made from stainless steel and features a double-wall vacuum insulation that will keep cold beverages cold and hot beverages hot until the very last sip. Buy Here

Barbour Mini Tartan Umbrella It’s always smart to have an umbrella handy when out on the course. This compact one is as stylish as it is convenient. It tucks right into your bag, has a handle for easy hanging, and opens up to show off a tartan pattern for a little Scottish flair. Barbour is known for the unfailing quality of its outdoor gear and this umbrella is no exception. Buy Here

Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat Since one bad putt can ruin a series of great hits, it’s important to get your stroke down perfectly. The Perfect Practice putting mat has alignment lines and distance marking so you can practice different putts anytime and anywhere. Set it up in your bedroom, living room, office, garage, or wherever you’re sure to annoy the most people. Buy Here

Peter Millar Spring Soft Reversible Vest Like I said, I won’t go on too much about the refreshing feel of a breeze, but it’s definitely helpful to have an extra layer with you, no matter the time of year. I’m a big proponent of vests since they allow for the best range of motion, and — you guessed it — my favorite is from Peter Millar. It’s lightweight, machine-washable, and reversible ways for maximum versatility. Buy Here

Swisswell Men’s Rain Suit Don’t let a little rain ruin your game. This rain gear set is lightweight, waterproof, and packs down to fit in your bag. The ventilation in the back will keep you cool, and the whole thing is roomy enough to fit over your other clothes. It comes in nine different colors and is the perfect layer for when the forecast is slightly off. Buy Here

Sun Mountain Golf Bag I like driving golf carts as much as the next person, but I also like to combine my golf with my workout. Sun Mountain’s carry-specific bags are unbelievably lightweight — weighing in at just under 3 pounds — and are designed for easy carrying. The straps come on and off your shoulders easily, and it’s big enough for the essentials without tempting you to load up too much. buy here