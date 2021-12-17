‘SATC’ Star Chris Noth Hit With Graphic Sexual Assault Accusations

Share

Chris Noth, who recently revived his role as “Mr. Big” in Sex And The City follow-up, And Just Like That, has been accused of sexual assault by two women triggered by his character’s return. Their graphic accounts — shared with The Hollywood Reporter months apart — are eerily similar.

One woman, who is referred to by the pseudonym Zoe, said she was 22 and working in an entry-level job for a high-profile firm in Los Angeles when she met Noth in 2004.

“He would walk by my desk and flirt with me,” she told THR. “He somehow got my number from the directory and was leaving messages on my work phone. My boss was like, ‘Mr. Big’s leaving messages on your voicemail,’”

Zoe says she agreed to meet Noth at a pool in an apartment block where he owned property. He apparently lent her a book, and when she returned it, she says he assaulted her in his apartment.

In a detailed account, she told THR that she tried to deal with the assault herself for a while, but after suffering nightmares and flashbacks, sought support at the UCLA Rape Crisis Center. “I had buried it as long as I could, and then I really wasn’t doing well and finally went to the treatment the ER had recommended,” she told the magazine.

Another woman, given the pseudonym Lily, was 25 and working as a waitress in the VIP section of a New York nightclub when she met the actor, then 60 years old, in 2015. She said that she was aware that he was married at the time, but was “star-struck,” adding “when you’re in it, you don’t see the red flags.”

She claims they went out for what she’d been led to believe would be dinner, but turned out to be a lot of drinks. He then suggested a whisky at his New York apartment, where, she says, he assaulted her. “All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone,” she told THR, after recalling the awful specifics.

Noth has responded to say that the claims are “categorically false,” adding in a statement: “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

Peloton pulls campaign starring Chris Noth

Peloton has already pulled a newly-released ad featuring Noth, whose character dies of a heart attack after a ride at the end of the first episode of And Just Like That.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” said Peloton in a statement.

“We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot.

“As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

Ryan Reynolds, who narrates and produced the advert, and Jess King, and a Peloton instructor who stars in the clip, also appear to have deleted the video from their social media accounts.