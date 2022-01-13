Is Your Favorite Show or Film up for a SAG Award?

We have the notable snubs…and surprises.
The nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards are officially public, and you might be surprised to find out who made the cut for this year’s best TV and film performances.
While many of these nominations were predictable, there were some notable upsets. For instance, Kristen Stewart wasn’t nominated for her role as Princess Diana in the historical drama Spencer (a shock to some critics), nor was Jamie Dornan, who plays the unnamed “Pa” in the film Belfast. On the other end of the spectrum, there were some welcome surprises: Bradley Cooper was recognized for his scene-stealing moment in the comedy-drama Licorice Pizza, and Ruth Negga scored a nod for her supporting role in the black-and-white drama Passing.
But which ones scored the best overall in terms of nominations? The ultra-beloved family drama Succession, and feel-good soccer comedy Ted Lasso led the TV nominations with five apiece. Meanwhile, Mare of Easttown, The Morning Show, and Squid Game each earned four. On the film front, The Power of the Dog and House of Gucci led with three nominations each, while Being the Ricardos, Belfast, Coda and King Richard each followed with two nominations under their belts.
To see who actually goes home with the much-coveted SAG award, catch the live ceremony on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, the event will be in-person and follow Covid-19 safety protocols.
In the meantime, check out the full list of noms below.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings