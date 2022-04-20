Culture April 20, 2022

You Can Now Bid on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Fur Coat, Personal Art Collection, and Much More

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg wasn’t just a legendary force on the Supreme Court as a champion of equal rights — she was also a cultural icon in her own right. And now, nearly two years after her death, admirers have a chance to get their hands on some of the very items that graced her home and court chambers.

After her personal library sold for more than $2.35 million, the Potomack Company is now auctioning off more than 150 pieces of memorabilia and modern art pieces from late justice. Some of these items come at a pretty penny — on the high end, there’s a Picasso plate with a current bid of $15,000. But auction house owner Elizabeth Wainstein points out that there are some more affordable options, like a concert poster from a show featuring Ginsburg’s grandson with a current bid of around $50.

The auction house adds that the majority of the proceeds will be donated to the Washington National Opera, where Ginsburg was a frequent guest. Another 10 percent of the seller’s commission will also be donated to Women of Berkeley Law fellowships.

Though the auction doesn’t take place until April 27 and 28, online bidding is already underway, and you can check the items through the auction house’s website or go see them on public display at Potomack’s Old Town gallery in Alexandria, Virginia.

In the meantime, these are among the most noteworthy items up for sale. 

1. Ginsburg’s monogrammed black fur coat (current bid: $1,200)

2. A glass vase gifted to attendees of President Obama’s inauguration (current bid: $700)

3. A caricature of Ginsburg originally commissioned by The New York Times (current bid: $7,500)

4. An etching by Pablo Picasso that was in Ginsburg’s bedroom (current bid: $4,000)

5. Ginsburg’s national Women’s Hall of Fame medal (current bid: $4,250)

6. A laminated drawing of Ginsburg by her grandson, Paul Spera (current bid: $5,500)

7. A watercolor by French artist Maurice De Vlaminck (current bid: $3,000)

8. Six bronzes signed by American sculptor Glenna Maxey Goodacre (current bids range from $550-$850)

9. A watercolor of an Italian piazza that hung in Ginsburg’s dining room (current bid: $600)

10. Screenprint by German artist Josef Albers (Current bid: up to $2,500)

