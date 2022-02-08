The 2022 Oscar Noms Are In — Who Made the Cut?

And who got snubbed?
The most dramatic day in Hollywood is almost here: Oscar nominees have officially been announced, and believe it or not, two star-studded films nabbed most of them across the 23 categories.
The Power of the Dog scored 12 nods, and Dune followed close behind with 10. Belfast and West Side Story tied with seven each, while King Richard earned six nominations.
As always, there were some notable snubs and surprises. Lady Gaga came up short in getting a nomination for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the crime drama House of Gucci and Jennifer Hudson was not recognized for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the biopic Respect.
In royally exciting news, Kristen Stewart picked up a nomination for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer after getting passed over in the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. And J.K. Simmons made the list for playing a cantankerous co-star to Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz on Being the Ricardos.
Dying to know who actually takes home an Oscar? You’ll just have to wait and tune in on March 27. The 94th Academy Awards will be in-person and broadcast from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland live on ABC.
In the meantime, check out the full list of Oscar nominees below, and since most of these films are available on various streaming platforms, you can catch up from the comfort of your own couch.
Complete List of 2022 Oscar Nominees
Best picture
The Power of the Dog
Belfast
West Side Story
Dune
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Nightmare Alley
Actress in leading Role
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in leading Role
Will Smith, King Richard
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… Boom!
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Actress in supporting role
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Judi Dench, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Actor in supporting role
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Directing
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Animated feature film
Encanto
Luca
Mitchells vs. the Machines
Flee
Raya and the Last Dragon
Cinematography
Dune; Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley; Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog; Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth; Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story; Janusz Kaminski
Costume design
Cruella, Jenny Beavan
West Side Story, Paul Tazewell
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Documentary – feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Documentary – short subject
“Audible”
“Lead Me Home”
“The Queen of Basketball”
“Three Songs for Benazir”
“When We Were Bullies”
International feature film
Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Denmark, Flee
Italy, The Hand of God
Japan, Drive My Car
Norway, The Worst Person in the World
Film editing
Dune; Joe Walker
The Power of the Dog; Peter Sciberras
Don’t Look Up; Hank Corwin
King Richard; Pamela Martin
tick, tick…BOOM!; Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Makeup and hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Music – original score
“Down To Joy” from Belfast
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days
“Be Alive” from King Richard
“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die
Production design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
The Tragedy of Macbeth
The Power of the Dog
Short film – live action
“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run,” directed by Maria Brendle
“The Dress,” directed by Tadeusz Lysiak
“The Long Goodbye,” directed by Aneil Karia
“On My Mind,” directed by Martin Strange-Hansen
“Please Hold,” directed by KD Davila
Sound
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Belfast
Visual effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Writing – adapted screenplay
CODA; screenplay by Siân Heder
Drive My Car; screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
Dune; screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter; written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog; written by Jane Campion and Thomas Savage
Writing – original screenplay
Belfast; written by Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up; screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota
King Richard; written by Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza; written by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World; written by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier