Opinion June 16, 2022

An Open Letter to Putin, From the Frontlines of Famine

By Navyn Salem

Ukraine wheat field

“We will create a movement inspired by you, Mr. Putin.”

Dear Mr. Putin,

I’m sitting here thinking of you, so I thought I would write. I wonder, what was your master plan? Was it to destroy a country so that every night, headlines would focus on the unprovoked, horrific destruction of Ukraine while you quietly set the stage to starve and destabilize the developing world while the rest of us weren’t looking?

Your evil war isn’t only taking place on the battlefields of Mariupol, but you have sent millions of people to the brink of famine. Your invasion has led to serious risks to global food security in Afghanistan, Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, and beyond. Thousands are taking to the streets, protesting in Sudan and Tunisia and Sri Lanka, all because food has become unaffordable. Was this your dream, Mr. Putin? To spread unprecedented levels of hunger and malnutrition? 

You now have a grip on the Russian and Ukrainian breadbasket, which the rest of the world depends on. And yes, you’ve succeeded in using food as a weapon of war, by holding those wheat silos hostage in Black Sea ports when the World Food Programme depends on them. This is the food that low and middle-income countries rely on for their next meal. You’re forcing farmers to become soldiers, thereby limiting the planting of next year’s crops and agricultural output for years. Your strategic planning is impressive: You saw the perfect storm of climate change and COVID-19 conspiring together, then added a war, triggering inflated prices of food, fertilizer and fuel that the world has never seen before. This, on top of supply-chain challenges created the fear that has led to export bans and hoarding, further limiting supplies.

But perhaps you miscalculated. There’s one thing most of us want more than anything.

Peace.

Mr. Putin, we see what you’re doing and we’re preparing for battle with you. Not the kind you were hoping for. No tanks or missiles. Instead, we will start feeding the world. The best weapon we have is food, and food brings peace.

As peacekeepers, we too can take decisive, bold action. As I have been face-to-face with a starving mother and her child, I know we don’t have time to spare. You see, I have a factory. One that makes a food that is the antidote to war and malnutrition — a fortified, ready-to-use food (RUTF) that not only saves lives, it delivers the micronutrients needed for young children’s brains to develop, allowing us to nurture and care for the next generation of leaders to grow up and become nothing like you, sir.

We are part of a community of factories around the world that produce enough RUTF to feed 25% of severely malnourished children. Imagine if we could increase global production so that we could reach all of them. We could grow the next generation of warriors — ones who’ll use their power to fight for peace. 

We had made so much progress before the attack on Ukraine. But thanks to the supply-chain issues you created, Mr. Putin, you reversed these efforts in a matter of months. Still, in a way, I want to thank you for creating a crisis that we can all disagree with — a common enemy. May history remember you as the man who craved power so deeply that he let millions of young children slowly starve to death.

May history look at the rest of us as those who stood up in protest, who together, stood up for humanity and took action: for Ukraine, for Somalia and for all children suffering from the consequences of conflict. Now that we know this crisis sits upon our shoulders, we cannot turn the page, or look away. We cannot say it’s too hard. Instead, we will create a movement inspired by you, Mr. Putin. A movement to feed those who are suffering unimaginable pain, due to extreme hunger and malnutrition. Because without food, there will be no peace.

Navyn Salem is the Founder/CEO of Edesia, a non-profit with the mission to eradicate hunger and malnutrition on earth. Edesia is part of a worldwide network of RUTF producers and works with UNICEF, WFP and USAID. 

More About

Opinion
herb cohen book cover herb cohen book cover
June 13, 2022

My Dad Was the “World’s Greatest Negotiator” — Here’s What He Taught Me

My father wrote the book You Can Negotiate Anything when I was twelve. Before that, he’d been an expert in the field. He worked for the Justice Department, CIA and several presidential administrations. He taught SWAT commanders how to talk to terrorists in hostage situations. He helped create the FBI’s famed behavioral sciences unit, because, […]
Gloria Steinem on a yellow background Gloria Steinem on a yellow background
June 10, 2022

How Gloria Steinem Learned to Trust Her Instincts

Gloria Steinem has become the U.S.’s most-renowned activist in the fight for gender equality. The author, activist, and organizer — born 1934 in Toledo, OH — is known for her powerful speeches and self-possession. Her journey to prominence in the women’s movement of the 60s and 70s was a long process, and not without plenty of […]
a celebrity's dress on the red carpet a celebrity's dress on the red carpet
May 6, 2022

Kim Kardashian’s Weight Loss Comments Could Be Deadly — And It’s Not Her Fault

Kim Kardashian holds the gaze of hundreds of millions of girls and teenagers across the world. Everything she says or does inspires action in young women everywhere: Buy this! Make your brows thicker! Now thinner! Dream about a 5-carat ring! Now just a gold band!  When Kim arrived at this year’s Met Gala in the […]

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events