The Best Moments From the 2022 Winter Olympics So Far

The best of the best in Beijing.

The 2022 Winter Games in Beijing are underway and so far there’s been plenty of action on the ice and in the snow. From all the breathtaking figure-skating performances to the gravity-defying stunts on the slopes, we’re recapping the best moments of the Olympics so far.

Nathan Chen wows in short program

The 22-year-old American has set out to redeem himself after a disappointing run four years ago in PyeongChang. And after a stunning short program in the men’s singles event in which he stuck two quadruple jumps, Chen has set himself up to claim gold. He earned a score of 113.97 — the highest marks ever for the event — placing him comfortably above Japanese competitors Yuma Kagiyama (108.12) and Shoma Uno (105.90).

Another Japanese skater Yuzuru Hanyu, the two-time defending Olympic champion, was considered Chen’s main rival in the event. He finished eighth after botching a quad attempt.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle wins gold

After breaking his neck just one year ago, American Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle has earned himself a silver medal. Cochran-Siegle finished the Olympic super-G course in 1 minute and 19.98 seconds, just four hundredths of a second behind Austrian skier Matthias Mayer. Watch his triumphant comeback here:

The new Queen of Quads

Russian skater Kamila Valieva became the first woman to ever land a quadruple jump at the Winter Olympics. The 15-year-old landed two of the three quads she attempted during her long program in the team figure skating competition on Monday, helping the Russian Olympic Committee win gold, ahead of the U.S. and Japan.

“She is a triple threat — technician, artist, and she is so mentally tough,” Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski said of Valieva.

A first for New Zealand

Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won New Zealand’s first ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics. A remarkable run on the slopestyle course put her just ahead of American Julia Marino, who won silver, and Australian Tess Coady, who took bronze.

But there were no hard feelings among the competitors. After the Kiwi’s run, Marino and Coady both wrapped her in a hug and wrestled her into the snow.

“She’s the one that’s taking the sport to the next level,” Marino said of Sadowski-Synnott. “I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

A Georgian luger competes after his cousin’s death

Nodar Kumaritashvili was on track to become the first Georgian luger to compete at the Olympics when he was killed in a training accident just hours before the opening ceremony in 2010. Now, his cousin Saba Kumaritashvili has fulfilled his dream by competing in the men’s singles event on Saturday.



“Every generation of our family had at least one luge sportsman, and now my father and I are continuing in Nodar’s footsteps,” Saba said. “Thinking about him is painful but gives me strength as well.”

The games begin!

The Winter Games kicked off with a more low-key ceremony than the spectacle that opened the 2008 Summer Games, which were also held in Beijing. The focus of this year’s event were the dazzling LED lights that covered the stadium floor, and as always the lighting of the Olympic torch.



Two Chinese athletes, Zhao Jiawen, who competes in the Nordic combined event, and cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang, who’s from China’s Uyghur community in Xinjiang, were chosen for the honor. It made a major political statement and acknowledged the heightened political tensions around these Games. (The U.S. and a handful of other nations have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics to protest the human rights abuses taking place in the Xinjiang region. Here’s more on the situation.)