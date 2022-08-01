Culture August 1, 2022

Can Anxiety Be Beneficial? Maria Shriver Thinks So

By Katie Couric Media

Maria Shriver poses and smiles in front of a red and purple background.

Giovanna Chung/KCM

The former first lady of California talks about the benefits of fear.

At a time when we could all use a little inspiration, we’re looking back at Katie’s 2012 book, The Best Advice I Ever Got. In it, she examines her own experiences from the front lines of the worlds of politics, entertainment, sports, philanthropy, the arts, and business — and collects the ingenious, hard-won insights of countless leaders and visionaries. They tell us how to take risks, follow our passions, cope with criticism, and commit to something greater than ourselves. You’ll find thoughts from everyone from financial guru Suze Orman to George Lopez to Christina Applegate to Maya Angelou.

Couric also reflects on the sage advice that has guided her, from her early days as a desk assistant at ABC to her groundbreaking role as the CBS Evening News’ first female anchor.

Failure is tough (to put it mildly). No one likes to try hard without a guarantee of success. But Maria Shriver sees things differently. According to the award-winning journalist, bestselling author, and former first lady of California, fearing failure is far more detrimental than experiencing it. After all, mistakes are learning experiences that famously bring about personal and professional growth. She also advises paying attention to anxiety — nerves could signal that you’re about to embark on a fabulous journey!

Maria Shriver on Anxiety

Someone once told me not to be afraid of being afraid, because, as she said, “Anxiety is a glimpse of your own daring.” Isn’t that great? It means that part of your agitation is just excitement about what you’re getting ready to accomplish. Don’t sell yourself short by being so afraid of failure that you don’t dare to make any mistakes. Make your mistakes and learn from them. And remember: No matter how many mistakes you make, your mother always loves you!

Excerpt(s) from THE BEST ADVICE I EVER GOT: LESSONS FROM
EXTRAORDINARY LIVES by Katie Couric, copyright © 2011, 2012 by Katherine Couric. Used by permission of Random House, an imprint and division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved.

